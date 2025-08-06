925 People Evacuated From Kherson's Korabel Neighborhood

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko, reported this on Telegram .

“We continue to evacuate people from the Korabel neighborhood. In five days, CMA services, volunteers, rescuers, and police have evacuated 925 residents from Ostriv, including 56 children and 106 people with limited mobility,” Shanko stated.

He added that as of 18:00 today, 171 people had been evacuated from the danger zone, including seven children and 21 individuals with reduced mobility.

Shanko emphasized that the evacuation effort is ongoing. All evacuees are receiving assistance in obtaining internally displaced person (IDP) status and are being provided with temporary housing equipped for long-term stay.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 2, the Russian military dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kherson, damaging the road bridge that connects to the Korabel neighborhood.

In response to the escalating attacks by the Russian Federation, Kherson authorities urged residents of the Korabel neighborhood to evacuate to safer regions.