Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
925 People Evacuated From Kherson's Korabel Neighborhood

925 People Evacuated From Kherson's Korabel Neighborhood


2025-08-06 07:15:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Yaroslav Shanko, reported this on Telegram .

“We continue to evacuate people from the Korabel neighborhood. In five days, CMA services, volunteers, rescuers, and police have evacuated 925 residents from Ostriv, including 56 children and 106 people with limited mobility,” Shanko stated.

He added that as of 18:00 today, 171 people had been evacuated from the danger zone, including seven children and 21 individuals with reduced mobility.

Read also: Russian forces intensify assaults in Kherson sector – military spox

Shanko emphasized that the evacuation effort is ongoing. All evacuees are receiving assistance in obtaining internally displaced person (IDP) status and are being provided with temporary housing equipped for long-term stay.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 2, the Russian military dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kherson, damaging the road bridge that connects to the Korabel neighborhood.

In response to the escalating attacks by the Russian Federation, Kherson authorities urged residents of the Korabel neighborhood to evacuate to safer regions.

MENAFN06082025000193011044ID1109895496

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search