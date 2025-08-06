Trump Planning To Meet With Putin And Zelensky - NYT

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The New York Times reported this on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the White House's plans, according to Ukrinform.

“Mr. Trump disclosed his plans in a call with European leaders on Wednesday, the people said. The meetings would include only those three men, and would not include any European counterparts,” the report states.

The European leaders, who have tried to play a coordinating role on meetings to end Russia's war against Ukraine,“appeared to accept what Mr. Trump said”, according to one source familiar with the call.

It was not immediately clear if Putin or Zelensky had agreed to the plan Trump described. However, the publication notes that President Zelensky was on Trump's call with European leaders.

As noted, the call also included the leader of the United Kingdom, the German chancellor and the NATO secretary general, along with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump and several European leaders on Wednesday. Zelensky stated that Ukraine's joint position with its partners is absolutely clear:“The war must end. And it must be done honestly”.

