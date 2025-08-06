Zelensky: 50% Of Weapons At The Front Must Be Ukrainian-Made

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky stated this in a video address from the Sumy region, as reported by Ukrinform.

“Today in the Sumy region, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal provided a report on updates in the Ministry. The first priority is to maximize orders for Ukrainian manufacturers so that 50% of the weapons at the front are ours-Ukrainian-made,” the President said.

He also stressed the importance of expanding digital services and systems, including the military's Delta platform. In addition, Zelensky called for reducing bureaucracy and improving communication between the Ministry and frontline brigades to better address operational needs.

“The fifth priority is personnel-an entire range of issues we all know exist. Together with the military, the Ministry must resolve them,” Zelensky added.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, and Commander of the Air Assault Forces Oleh Apostol during a working trip to the Sumy region.

On the anniversary of the start of the Kursk operation, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the warriors of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment at the unit's command post in the Sumy region.

