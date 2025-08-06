Defense Official Says Most Of Ukraine's 900 Defense Industry Enterprises Are Privately Owned

MENAFN - UkrinForm) First Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, said this in a blog post for Ukrinform.

"The majority of enterprises in the defense-industrial sector are privately owned. In total, the domestic defense industry now comprises around 900 enterprises," Havryliuk said.

According to him, in recent years Ukraine's defense sector has significantly expanded its capacity, particularly in the production of Soviet-caliber ammunition, armored vehicles, anti-tank missile systems, and more. In addition, Ukraine has developed its own manufacturing schools for unmanned systems, electronic warfare, and armored combat vehicles.

He recalled that before the war, most defense enterprises were state-run, heavily dependent on government funding, lacking flexibility, and slow to respond to market demands. However, in recent years the domestic defense industry has shown strong growth in production volumes and is transforming into a flexible, modern ecosystem, Havryliuk said.

In July 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry approved around 140 new types of weapons and military equipment for use by Ukraine's Defense Forces.

