Russian Spy Helping Enemy Advance Toward Pokrovsk Detained In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to the SBU , the agent's primary task was to conduct reconnaissance around the city of Pokrovsk and its surrounding areas, photographing Ukrainian military positions, Ukrinform reports.

Russian forces were particularly interested in the coordinates of fortified areas, backup command posts, and ammunition depots used by Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Upon returning from his reconnaissance missions, the man compiled the information into intelligence "reports" for the enemy.

The SBU intercepted the agent in advance. He turned out to be a 34-year-old electrician from the nearby town of Myrnohrad who was waiting for the region to fall under Russian control.

Investigators determined that the agent was recruited by a former classmate who is currently fighting against Ukraine on the eastern front as part of Russia's military intelligence (GRU).

Law enforcement documented his communication with a handler from the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate and arrested him. They also took measures to secure the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Pokrovsk.

During a search, investigators found a phone containing an anonymous chat in a messaging app where he coordinated activities with the enemy.

The suspect has been formally charged under Part 2 of Article 111 of Ukraine's Criminal Code - high treason committed under martial law.

He is currently in custody and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Photo credit: SBU