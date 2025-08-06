Lego Releases Set Featuring Rare Bugatti

As part of the LEGO Speed Champions collection, a new set will be released dedicated to one of the rarest cars in Bugatti's history - the Centodieci hypercar, originally launched in 2022 with only 10 units produced worldwide, Azernews reports.

The Bugatti Centodieci was developed based on the Chiron platform to celebrate the French brand's 110th anniversary. It also pays homage to the iconic Bugatti EB 110, a legendary model from the early 1990s that helped shape the company's modern legacy.

Like the Chiron, the Centodieci is powered by an 8.0-liter W16 engine featuring four turbochargers. This powerhouse delivers a staggering 1,177 kW (1,600 horsepower), allowing the Centodieci to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds and reach 200 km/h in 6.1 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 380 km/h.

Bugatti highlights that the LEGO set captures the essence and spirit of the hypercar, replicating many of the unique design elements that make the Centodieci so special. The model is crafted in white with striking black accents, mirroring one of the most famous Centodieci specifications. The set includes 291 pieces, and the completed model measures 15 cm in length and 7 cm in width.

Beyond being a collector's item for LEGO and Bugatti fans alike, this set celebrates the fusion of cutting-edge automotive engineering and the timeless creativity of LEGO design. It's a tribute not only to the speed and power of the Centodieci but also to the artistry that goes into crafting such a masterpiece, both in the real world and in miniature form.