Colibri Withdraws Proposed Amendments To Debentures And Warrants

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dieppe, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2025) - Colibri Resource Corporation (TSXV: CBI) ("or the ") announces that it will not be proceeding with certain amendments to its outstanding debentures (the "Debentures"), related common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") and finder's options (the "Finder's Options") as originally announced in its news release of July 16, 2025.

Following a more detailed review of the Company's capital requirements and current market conditions, management has determined that it is not in the best interests of the Company to proceed with the amendments at this time. A comprehensive financing plan is being prepared by management which will not only deal with the maturing Debentures but also provide the Company with additional working capital. Details will be announced in due course.

US$444,000 of Debentures matured on August 1, 2025. An additional US$175,000 will mature on August 31, 2025. The Company is current on all interest payments. In respect of the Warrants, 2,637,582 Warrants expired on August 1, 2025 with an additional 1,083,200 Warrants and 11,049 Finder's Options expire on August 31, 2025.

ABOUT COLIBRI RESOURCE CORPORATION

Colibri is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V (CBI) and is focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing prospective gold & silver properties in Sonora, Mexico. The Company holds three high potential precious metal projects: 1) 49% Ownership of the Pilar Gold & Silver Project which is believed to hold the potential to be a near term producing mine, 2) 100% of EP Gold Project in the significant Caborca Gold Belt which has delivered highly encouraging exploration results and is surround by Mexico's second largest major producer of gold on four sides, and 3) ta 60% interest in the Diamante Gold & Silver Project..

For more information about all Company projects, please visit: .

For further information, contact: Ian McGavney, President, CEO and Director, Tel: (506) 383-4274, ... .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Colibri Resource Corporation