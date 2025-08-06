Blue Ocean Software Acquires RW3 To Expand Retail Intelligence And CPG Performance Enablement Capabilities

RW3 + Blue Ocean

Blue Ocean Software, a leading provider of enterprise learning and performance solutions, today announced the acquisition of RW3...

- Cal ClossonAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Ocean Software, a leading provider of enterprise learning and performance solutions, today announced the acquisition of RW3 , a SaaS platform specializing in retail execution and field performance tools for consumer packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, brokers, and retailers.The acquisition marks a significant expansion of Blue Ocean Software's capabilities in retail data intelligence, field team enablement, and mobile performance solutions. RW3's suite of applications, which serve clients from small CPG brands to Fortune 500 companies, will be integrated into Blue Ocean's product ecosystem to drive greater insight, accountability, and agility across the retail value chain.“RW3 has built some of the most trusted tools in the CPG field operations space,” said Cal Closson, Co-Founder and CEO of Blue Ocean Software.“This acquisition gives us a powerful new edge in supporting performance, not just within organizations, but on the retail floor, where decisions translate directly into results.”RW3 offers four primary SaaS products:MarketCheck: A mobile and web application that enables Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies to stay on top of account execution and on-shelf availability in real time.SmartCall: A mobile and web application that empowers CPG field representatives to perform retail audits and track distribution at the store level.BI Suite: A cross-device business intelligence tool that provides real-time reporting and custom dashboardsPriceCheck: A mobile data collection tool that captures in-store pricing data across retailers, featuring a two-stage validation process to ensure accuracy and deliver actionable competitive analysis for our customers.These solutions are used by a diverse client base, including:CPG manufacturers (from emerging to global brands)Retail marketing merchandisers and brokersRetailers across multiple formats and scalesA Message to RW3 ClientsTo our RW3 customers:You are in trusted hands.This acquisition is a return to familiar territory for us. Both Cal Closson and Mark Gruetzner, Blue Ocean's Chief Technology Officer, are former RW3 leaders who helped shape the very products being acquired. With that legacy and insight, we're maintaining RW3's high standard of service, and expanding on it.All existing RW3 client relationships, support structures, and product functionality will continue uninterrupted. You can expect enhanced resources, greater integration opportunities, and a long-term commitment to evolving the tools that help your teams win at retail.“We're excited to return to the RW3 platform with a broader vision and a bigger team,” said Closson.“We're here to invest in what's working, and accelerate what's possible.”About Blue Ocean SoftwareBlue Ocean Software is a learning and performance platform provider helping organizations develop the skills, systems, and tools to drive measurable results. With a focus on field enablement, people development, and business intelligence, Blue Ocean delivers integrated, scalable solutions for high-performance teams.Learn more atAbout RW3RW3 is a SaaS provider of retail execution tools for the CPG industry. Its suite of mobile and analytics solutions helps brands and brokers manage pricing, performance, and retail compliance in real time across national retail channels.Visit:Contact:Cal ClossonCo-Founder and CEO...855.888.1211

