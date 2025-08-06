SPS Poolcare Achieves Milestone 150Th Acquisition Appoints Lance Martin As Chief Executive Officer

"SPS PoolCare's technology-forward and deep integration approach to streamline operations and enhance service delivery has enabled the seamless acquisition and onboarding of now 150 local and regional pool companies," said Fraser Ramseyer, Chairman and CEO at Storr, and Founder of SPS PoolCare. "SPS is poised to continue its impressive growth trajectory, while delivering best-in-class pool services across the Sun Belt, and continuing to support its field team with industry-leading career opportunities, benefits and training."

Lance Martin Promoted to Chief Executive Officer

In addition to reaching their milestone 150th acquisition, SPS PoolCare announces the earlier promotion of Lance Martin to Chief Executive Officer. Martin held the role of President and Chief Operating Officer since joining SPS; he will retain the responsibilities of Chief Operating Officer in his new role.

"I'm thrilled to announce Lance's promotion to CEO, following his many accomplishments as President and COO since joining SPS PoolCare nearly three years ago," said Ramseyer. "Lance's deep background in home services has been invaluable in solidifying SPS's position as the industry leader. As CEO, Lance will drive strategy, build upon our strong culture and continue to rollout best practices across all areas of the company. Lance always strives to improve upon our best-in-class service experience for our customers, while fostering our people and maintaining our reputation as the employer-of-choice in the industry".

Martin joined SPS PoolCare nearly three years ago from Terminix, a $2.1 billion revenue public company, where he led domestic operations – commercial and residential – driving a team of more than 8,500 staff across the United States. Over the course of a decorated 30-year career with Terminix – starting in a management trainee role where he spent time in the field as a Technician – Martin held numerous leadership positions of increasing responsibility, ultimately securing the role of Senior Vice President, Operations.

About SPS PoolCare

As the #1 swimming-pool services company in the United States, SPS PoolCare is on pace to perform over one million pool services per year, and employs more than 700 staff across four states. Backed by Storr Group, the company is focused on growing its family of brands across the Sun Belt, as it continues to make owning a pool a joy. SPS PoolCare is committed to creating a world-class service experience for its customers and being an employer-of-choice for its team members.

Read more at spspoolcare .

About Storr Group

Storr Group is an operationally-focused investment firm that builds and scales industry-leading platforms. With a rich background in business building, Storr combines world-class operators with high-velocity M&A, deep integration, and sophisticated technology – to drive sustainable growth and long-term value.

Storr Group has offices in Austin and New York City.

Read more at storrgroup .

SOURCE SPS PoolCare