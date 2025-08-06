Liberty Mutual Insurance Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
$ in Millions
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
USRM
|
$6,909
|
$7,415
|
(6.8 %)
|
$12,970
|
$13,960
|
(7.1 %)
|
GRS
|
4,290
|
4,062
|
5.6
|
8,995
|
8,438
|
6.6
|
Corporate and Other
|
13
|
(50)
|
NM
|
6
|
(13)
|
NM
|
Total NWP
|
$11,212
|
$11,427
|
(1.9 %)
|
$21,971
|
$22,385
|
(1.8 %)
|
Foreign exchange effect on growth
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
NWP growth excluding foreign exchange1
|
|
|
(1.9 %)
|
|
|
(1.7 %)
|
1
|
Determined by assuming constant foreign exchange rates between periods.
|
|
NM = Not Meaningful
Consolidated Results of Operations:
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
$ in Millions
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
Revenues
|
$12,499
|
$12,798
|
(2.3 %)
|
$24,985
|
$25,273
|
(1.1 %)
|
Underlying PTOI before limited partnerships income
|
2,667
|
2,444
|
9.1
|
5,378
|
4,373
|
23.0
|
Catastrophes
|
(808)
|
(1,742)
|
(53.6)
|
(2,629)
|
(2,569)
|
2.3
|
Net incurred losses attributable to prior years:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Asbestos and environmental1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
- All other2
|
241
|
(24)
|
NM
|
437
|
(18)
|
NM
|
Pre-tax operating income before limited partnerships income
|
2,100
|
678
|
NM
|
3,186
|
1,786
|
78.4
|
Limited partnerships income3
|
410
|
466
|
(12.0)
|
777
|
625
|
24.3
|
Pre-tax operating income
|
2,510
|
1,144
|
119.4
|
3,963
|
2,411
|
64.4
|
Net realized losses
|
(123)
|
(162)
|
(24.1)
|
(193)
|
(254)
|
(24.0)
|
Acquisition & integration costs
|
(28)
|
(19)
|
47.4
|
(52)
|
(40)
|
30.0
|
Restructuring costs
|
(8)
|
(19)
|
(57.9)
|
(23)
|
(25)
|
(8.0)
|
Pre-tax income
|
2,351
|
944
|
149.0
|
3,695
|
2,092
|
76.6
|
Income tax expense
|
501
|
232
|
115.9
|
816
|
502
|
62.5
|
Consolidated net income from continuing operations
|
1,850
|
712
|
159.8
|
2,879
|
1,590
|
81.1
|
Discontinued operations, net of tax
|
-
|
10
|
(100.0)
|
-
|
673
|
(100.0)
|
Consolidated net income
|
1,850
|
722
|
156.2
|
2,879
|
2,263
|
27.2
|
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|
5
|
5
|
-
|
9
|
11
|
(18.2)
|
Net income attributable to LMHC
|
1,845
|
717
|
157.3
|
2,870
|
2,252
|
27.4
|
Net income attributable to LMHC excluding unrealized impact4
|
1,847
|
717
|
157.6
|
2,988
|
2,260
|
32.2
|
Cash flow provided by continuing operations
|
$1,765
|
$1,414
|
24.8 %
|
$2,204
|
$2,315
|
(4.8 %)
|
1
|
Asbestos and environmental is gross of the related adverse development reinsurance (the "NICO Reinsurance Transaction", which is described further in Reinsurance).
|
2
|
Net of earned premium and reinstatement premium attributable to prior years of $2 million and $93 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and $104 million and $112 million for the same periods in 2024.
|
3
|
Limited partnerships income includes LP, LLC and other equity method income within net investment income in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Operations and revenue and expenses from direct investments in natural resources.
|
4
|
Excludes unrealized gains on equity securities and the corresponding tax impact.
|
|
NM = Not Meaningful
Combined Ratio:
|
|
Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
CONSOLIDATED
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
Combined ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Claims and claim adjustment expense ratio
|
53.8 %
|
57.6 %
|
(3.8)
|
53.9 %
|
59.8 %
|
(5.9)
|
Underwriting expense ratio
|
28.3
|
26.4
|
1.9
|
28.1
|
26.4
|
1.7
|
Underlying combined ratio
|
82.1
|
84.0
|
(1.9)
|
82.0
|
86.2
|
(4.2)
|
Catastrophes
|
7.3
|
15.4
|
(8.1)
|
12.0
|
11.3
|
0.7
|
Net incurred losses attributable to prior years:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Asbestos and environmental
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
- All other1
|
(2.2)
|
0.2
|
(2.4)
|
(2.1)
|
0.2
|
(2.3)
|
Total combined ratio
|
87.2 %
|
99.6 %
|
(12.4)
|
91.9 %
|
97.7 %
|
(5.8)
|
1
|
Net of earned premium and reinstatement premium attributable to prior years.
|
2
|
The combined ratio, expressed as a percentage, is a measure of underwriting profitability. This measure should only be used in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, underwriting income and may not be comparable to other performance measures used by the Company's competitors. The combined ratio is computed as the sum of the following property and casualty ratios: the ratio of claims and claim adjustment expense less managed care income to earned premium; the ratio of insurance operating costs plus amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs less third-party administration income and fee income (primarily related to the Company's involuntary market servicing carrier operations) and installment charges to earned premium; and the ratio of policyholder dividends to earned premium. Provisions for uncollectible premium and reinsurance are not included in the combined ratio unless related to an asbestos and environmental commutation and certain other run off. Restructuring and acquisition and integration costs are not included in the combined ratio.
Equity:
|
|
As of
June 30,
|
As of
|
|
$ in Millions
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
Unassigned equity
|
$37,244
|
$34,374
|
8.3 %
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(2,602)
|
(3,928)
|
(33.8)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
211
|
206
|
2.4
|
Total equity
|
$34,853
|
$30,652
|
13.7 %
Subsequent Events
Management has assessed material subsequent events through August 6, 2025, the date the financial statements were available to be issued.
Financial Information
The Company's financial results, management's discussion and analysis of operating results and financial condition, accompanying financial statements and other supplemental financial information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 are available on the Company's Investor Relations website at .
Conference Call Information
On August 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Tim Sweeney, Liberty Mutual Insurance Chairman and CEO, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's second quarter financial results. To participate in the event via telephone and to ask a question, please dial 844-481-2837 and request to join into the Liberty Mutual Insurance call. To listen to the call online via PC and view a presentation on financial performance, please log into . Following the call, a recording of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of Liberty Mutual's website, .
About Liberty Mutual Insurance
At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. For more than 110 years we have helped people and businesses embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow by providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care.
A Fortune 100 company with more than 40,000 employees in 28 countries and economies, we are the ninth largest global property and casualty insurer and generate more than $50 billion in annual consolidated revenue.
We operate through three strategic business units: US Retail Markets, providing auto, home, renters and other personal and small commercial lines property and casualty insurance to individuals and small businesses countrywide; Global Risk Solutions, delivering a full range of comprehensive commercial and specialty insurance, reinsurance and surety solutions to mid-size and large businesses worldwide; and Liberty Mutual Investments, deploying more than $100 billion of long-term capital globally across its integrated platform to drive economic growth, power innovation and secure Liberty Mutual's promises.
For more information, visit .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This report contains forward looking statements that are intended to enhance the reader's ability to assess the future financial and business performance of the Company. Forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that represent the Company's beliefs concerning future operations, strategies, financial results, investment market fluctuations, or other developments, and contain words and phrases such as "may," "expects," "should," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends" or similar expressions. Because these forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control or are subject to change, actual results could be materially different.
|
Contact:
|
Investor Relations
|
Media Relations
|
|
Robert Pietsch
|
Rich Angevine
|
|
857-224-6655
|
617-833-0926
