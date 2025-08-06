Amerigo Provides Update On MVC Operations
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain“forward-looking information” as such term is defined under applicable securities laws (collectively called "forward-looking statements"). This information relates to future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include the statement concerning the anticipated impact of the interruption of fresh tailings from the El Teniente mine as a result of the rockfall and suspension of operations at El Teniente, and the estimated loss of daily copper production caused thereby.
These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Inherent in forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties beyond our ability to predict or control, including risks that may affect our operating or capital plans; risks generally encountered in the operation, permitting and development of mineral projects such as unusual or unexpected geological formations, negotiations with government and other third parties, unanticipated metallurgical difficulties, delays associated with permits, approvals and permit appeals, ground control problems, adverse weather conditions (including, but not limited, to heavy rains), process upsets and equipment malfunctions; risks associated with labour disturbances and availability of skilled labour and management; risks related to the potential impact of global or national health concerns; government or regulatory actions or inactions, including, but not limited to, the imposition of tariffs on the importation of copper; fluctuations in the market prices of our principal commodities, which are cyclical and subject to substantial price fluctuations; risks created through competition for mining projects and properties; risks associated with lack of access to markets; risks associated with availability of and our ability to obtain both tailings from Codelco's Division El Teniente (“DET”) current production and historic tailings from tailings deposit; the availability of and ability of the Company to obtain adequate funding on reasonable terms for expansions and acquisitions; mine plan estimates; risks posed by fluctuations in exchange rates and interest rates, as well as general economic conditions; risks associated with environmental compliance and changes in environmental legislation and regulation; risks associated with our dependence on third parties for the provision of critical services; risks associated with non-performance by contractual counterparties; risks associated with supply chain disruptions; title risks; social and political risks associated with operations in foreign countries; risks of changes in laws affecting our operations or their interpretation, including foreign exchange controls; and risks associated with tax reassessments and legal proceedings. Many of these risks and uncertainties apply to the Company and its operations, as well as DET and its operations. DET's ongoing mining operations provide a significant portion of the materials the Company processes and its resulting metals production. Therefore, these risks and uncertainties may also affect the Company's operations and have a material effect.
Actual results and developments will likely differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this news release. Such statements are based on several assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions about the El Teniente mine resuming operations in the near future and the resumption without significant delay of ongoing supply of material for processing from DET's current mining operations.
Future production levels and cost estimates assume no additional adverse mining or other events significantly affecting budgeted production levels.
Climate change is a global issue that could pose significant challenges affecting the Company's future operations. This could include more frequent and intense droughts followed by intense rainfall. In the last several years, Central Chile has experienced both drought conditions and significant rain episodes. The Company's operations are sensitive to water availability and the reserves required to process projected historic tailings tonnage.
Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company's control, the Company cannot assure that it will achieve or accomplish the expectations, beliefs or projections described in the forward-looking statements.
The preceding list of important factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. Other events or circumstances could cause our results to differ materially from those estimated, projected, and expressed in or implied by our forward-looking statements. You should also consider the matters discussed under Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this news release.
