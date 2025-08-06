5&2 Studios And Slingshot Productions Form Partnership To Release Groundbreaking Animated Feature, DAVID, To The World

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- 5&2 Studios has entered into an exclusive partnership with Slingshot Productions, the independent studio behind the newly completed animated feature David, and brought to life by Sunrise Animation Studios. This partnership will see 5&2 Studios take the lead in securing and managing all global distribution and licensing agreements for the film, while also spearheading marketing efforts to drive a successful worldwide release. The studio is currently seeking a partner for theatrical distribution.Based on the story of David vs. Goliath, three-time GRAMMY-nominated recording artist Phil Wickham stars as the voice of David in this ultimate underdog story. Co-directed by Phil Cunningham and Brent Bawes, the film is executive produced by Cunningham alongside Jacqui Cunningham and produced by Rita Mbanga (Jungle Beat), Steve Pegram (Angry Birds, The Road to El Dorado), and Tim Keller (Jungle Beat).“I didn't expect to love this movie as much as I did, and when my wife read the script and had no notes, I knew we were onto something,” said Dallas Jenkins, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of 5&2 Studios. We've found a great biblical storyteller in Phil, and I'm confident this is the first of multiple projects we'll do together.”“David's faith in God's love propelled him into a life of adventure and helped him conquer fear. Although far from perfect, he lived wholeheartedly and we hope that audiences will be inspired as they watch. Our passion in the telling of this story was to aim at building an Arc de Triomphe of films. If one looks over Paris there are many flats, offices and factories but our goal was to create a film that stood the test of time and had scale and attention to detail in equal parts - an Arc de Triomphe,” said Phil Cunningham, co-director of David.“This goes down to incredible people working in unity towards a vision and it has been the privilege of a lifetime to be part of this and work with such courageous, faithful, determined, talented and kind people.”5&2 Studios is repped by CAA.DAVID LOGLINE: After defeating Goliath, David faces his greatest battle yet-not on the battlefield, but in the heart of a nation. In this animated musical adventure, David's journey from underdog to king is filled with courage, faith, and hope-crafted to inspire audiences of all ages on the big screen.ABOUT SLINGSHOT PRODUCTIONSTMSlingshot USA, LLC, is a media house built to celebrate truth, topple giants and ignite transformation. The animated feature film "DAVID" is Slingshot Production's first film, scheduled for global cinematic release in 2025. We work with the world's best creative talent to bring high-quality entertainment to families around the globe. For more information, visit .ABOUT SUNRISE ANIMATION STUDIOSSunrise Animation Studios is a world-class animation studio service provider, with a passion to "Inspire Through Story." Sunrise chose animation as their preferred medium because of their belief that it crosses race, culture, age, and gender barriers better than any other entertainment medium. For more, visit .ABOUT 5&2 STUDIOS5&2 Studios connects people around the world to stories from the Bible through uniquely human and authentic storytelling. Founded by Dallas Jenkins following the global success of The Chosen, 5&2 has expanded into producing both scripted and unscripted series, an animated series, and an expansive library of digital content. The independent studio also manages its own distribution, marketing, studio facilities, and consumer products line. For more information, visit .

