Wemodel USA Announces 2025 Fashion Gala & Global Impact Charity Event At MGM National Harbor

From Seeds to Crowns: When Women Rise, Nations Thrive

OXON HILL, MD, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- December 7, 2025 | 4:30 PM – 8:30 PMMGM National Harbor – Grand Ballroom101 MGM National Ave, Oxon Hill, MD 20745________________________________________WEModel USA returns to the global stage on Sunday, December 7, 2025, for its most powerful event to date: the WEModel USA Fashion Gala & Global Impact Charity Event, an unforgettable evening of fashion, purpose, and transformation-set at the prestigious MGM National Harbor in the Grand Ballroom from 4:30 PM to 8:30 PM.This year's theme, "From Seeds to Crowns," captures the transformative journey from poverty to prosperity-equipping individuals in at-risk communities from Africa to the U.S. to become farmers, financially secure entrepreneurs, and bold advocates in the global fight against human trafficking.________________________________________EVENT HIGHLIGHTS🖼️ 4:30 PM – Art Exhibit & Red Carpet ExperienceA visual and cultural celebration of purpose-driven fashion, beauty, and global empowerment.👠 6:00 PM – Fashion Gala & Global Impact ProgramHosted by nationally recognized changemakers, the program features:.Runway presentations from top designers and elite models, including boys, girls, men, and women ages 6 to 33, representing excellence, unity, and resilience..2025 Pageant Titleholders & National Ambassadors from across the nations, standing together in fierce unity..Celebrity & VIP Red Carpet Gala Support - with appearances by prominent figures from business, entertainment, sports, and government..Keynote Stories from survivors, farmers, and global advocates speaking truth to power..Achievement Awards & Sponsor Recognition - honoring leaders advancing equity, dignity, and economic transformation..Impact Call to Action: Limited Edition Reveal - the first unveiling and gifting opportunity for the signature-packaged Cassava Crown Glow Gold CollectionTM, featuring a surprise luxury bonus sponsored by a major donor.🎁 A purchase worth more than you know. Limited edition packages will include a special, high-value gift-to be revealed at the gala.________________________________________🌍 A GLOBAL CAMPAIGN FOR CONSCIOUS LUXURYWith the Seeds of Faith initiative at its heart, WEModel USA's gala marks the official launch of the Cassava Crown Glow Gold CollectionTM-a brand rooted in purpose and poised for global retail entry.Strategic partnerships are in development with high-end hotels, luxury spas, boutiques, and international buyers, ready to bring this beauty-meets-impact line to conscious consumers worldwide.This is where fashion meets farming, commerce meets conscience, and beauty becomes a force for freedom.________________________________________🎤 PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTTo our business leaders, government partners, creatives, faith communities, families, athletes, and philanthropists:This is your call to rise. To walk. To give.Together, we can use fashion as our platform and equity as our end goal.🗣️ "Not on our watch. Not one more life lost to exploitation. Let's invest in beauty, in purpose, and in people."________________________________________📣 MEDIA & PRESSAll media outlets are welcome. Press credentials, interview access, and media packages available upon request.📧 ... | Subject: "PRESS – 2025 Fashion Gala"________________________________________🎟️ TICKETS & SPONSORSHIP🎟️ Reserve now:✨ VIP Sponsors receive premium seating, media exposure, red carpet access, swag bags, and more.________________________________________ABOUT WEMODEL USAWEModel USA is a mission-driven organization combining fashion, economic empowerment, and global advocacy. Through its nonprofit arm, NWECare, and programs like Seeds of Faith, it builds bridges between continents and communities, transforming modeling into a movement and beauty into a tool for justice.________________________________________#SeedsOfFaith 🌱#WEModelUSA 👠#WorldDayAgainstTrafficking 🛑#InternationalDayOfFriendship 💞#FromSeedsToCrowns 👑#ProtectOurYouth 🧒🏽#EndExploitation 🔓#FaithFashionFreedom ✨Contact:Patricia A. WattsFounder, WEModel USA | Seeds of Faith | Cassava Crown Glow Gold Collection📞 202-631-7227 | 📧 ...

Patricia A. Watts

Founder, WEModel USA | Seeds of Faith | Cassava Crown Glow Gold Collection

