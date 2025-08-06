Artiva Biotherapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Recent Business Highlights

Continued execution and enrollment progress with over a dozen patients treated with AlloNK + mAb across over a dozen sites in company-sponsored and investigator-initiated clinical trials in autoimmune diseases

Initial safety, translational data, and lead indication selection for AlloNK in autoimmune diseases to be presented by year-end 2025; initial clinical response data in the lead indication to be presented in 1H2026

Cash runway into Q2 2027, with cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $142.4 million as of

June 30, 2025

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTV) (Artiva), a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe, and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, and highlighted recent progress.

“We are making meaningful progress across our ongoing clinical trials exploring AlloNK® in autoimmune disease. We now have over a dozen sites enrolling across our trials in the US and have already treated over a dozen patients with AlloNK in combination with monoclonal antibodies across rheumatoid arthritis, SLE, lupus nephritis, Sjögren's disease, and systemic sclerosis,” said Fred Aslan, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Artiva.“By the end of 2025, we look forward to sharing initial translational data, supporting AlloNK's mechanism of action, and safety data, supporting the potential of our therapy, which includes the use of cyclophosphamide and fludarabine, to be administered and managed in an outpatient setting across multiple autoimmune indications. We also look forward to announcing our lead indication by the end of 2025, setting the stage to share initial clinical response data in that indication in the first half of next year.”

Recent Business Highlights

AlloNK® (also known as AB-101) Updates



Over a dozen clinical sites active and enrolling across two company-sponsored trials in autoimmune diseases: the Phase 2a basket clinical trial and the Phase 1/1b clinical trial in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) with or without lupus nephritis (LN)

First patient treated with AlloNK + rituximab in recently initiated global Phase 2a company-sponsored basket clinical trial for refractory rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's disease (SjD), idiopathic inflammatory myopathies (myositis, or IIM), and systemic sclerosis (scleroderma, or SSc) Over a dozen patients treated with AlloNK + monoclonal antibody (mAb) across refractory RA, SLE, LN, SjD, and SSc in the company-sponsored trials and an investigator-initiated basket trial



Upcoming Milestones



By Year-End 2025: Initial safety and translational data for AlloNK + mAb across multiple autoimmune diseases from ongoing clinical trials and disclosure of lead indication for further development



Mechanistic and translational data for AlloNK in autoimmune diseases



Insights into tolerability of AlloNK + mAb, and the patient journey in community rheumatology sites, including the potential ease of use of conditioning regimens with cyclophosphamide and fludarabine

Disclosure of lead indication for AlloNK development in autoimmune diseases 1H 2026: Initial clinical response data in the lead autoimmune indication from ongoing clinical trials with longer follow-up to inform registrational strategy



Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results



Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments. As of June 30, 2025, Artiva had cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $142.4 million, which is expected to fund operations into Q2 2027

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses were $17.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $12.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses were $4.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024

Other Income (expense), net. Other income, net, was $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to other expense, net, of $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 Net Loss. Net loss totaled $21.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, as compared to net loss of $17.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, with non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $1.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2024



About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva is a clinical-stage biotechnology company whose mission is to develop effective, safe and accessible cell therapies for patients with devastating autoimmune diseases and cancers. Artiva's lead program, AlloNK® (also known as AB-101), is an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, non-genetically modified, cryopreserved NK cell therapy candidate designed to enhance the antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity effect of monoclonal antibodies to drive B-cell depletion. AlloNK is currently being evaluated in three ongoing clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell driven autoimmune diseases. This includes two company-sponsored trials, one in systemic lupus erythematosus for patients with or without lupus nephritis, and a basket trial across autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis and Sjögren's disease, as well as an investigator-initiated basket trial in B-cell driven autoimmune diseases. Artiva's pipeline also includes CAR-NK candidates targeting both solid and hematologic cancers. Artiva was founded in 2019 as a spin out of GC Cell, formerly GC Lab Cell Corporation, a leading healthcare company in the Republic of Korea, pursuant to a strategic partnership granting Artiva exclusive worldwide rights (excluding Asia, Australia and New Zealand) to GC Cell's NK cell manufacturing technology and programs.

Artiva is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

