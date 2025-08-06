Seer Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Reiterates Full Year 2025 Outlook
| SEER, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue:
|Product
|$
|2,726
|$
|1,761
|$
|5,616
|$
|3,429
|Service
|797
|682
|2,000
|1,090
|Related party
|409
|583
|461
|1,537
|Other
|119
|46
|179
|82
|Total revenue
|4,051
|3,072
|8,256
|6,138
|Cost of revenue:
|Product
|1,167
|701
|2,541
|1,692
|Service
|395
|362
|926
|631
|Related party
|69
|156
|139
|468
|Other
|309
|122
|478
|255
|Total cost of revenue
|1,940
|1,341
|4,084
|3,046
|Gross profit
|2,111
|1,731
|4,172
|3,092
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|11,985
|12,734
|23,335
|24,999
|Selling, general and administrative
|10,656
|16,093
|22,098
|30,381
|Total operating expenses
|22,641
|28,827
|45,433
|55,380
|Loss from operations
|(20,530
|)
|(27,096
|)
|(41,261
|)
|(52,288
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|2,992
|4,433
|6,209
|9,019
|Loss on equity method investment
|(1,841
|)
|-
|(3,416
|)
|-
|Other income (expense)
|3
|(187
|)
|(755
|)
|(260
|)
|Total other income
|1,154
|4,246
|2,038
|8,759
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(19,376
|)
|(22,850
|)
|(39,223
|)
|(43,529
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|48
|-
|149
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(19,424
|)
|$
|(22,850
|)
|$
|(39,372
|)
|$
|(43,529
|)
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities
|2
|(105
|)
|171
|(434
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(19,422
|)
|$
|(22,955
|)
|$
|(39,201
|)
|$
|(43,963
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(0.67
|)
|$
|(0.67
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders, basic and diluted
|58,087,565
|64,576,399
|58,744,490
|64,581,228
| SEER, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|37,931
|$
|40,753
|Short-term investments
|171,895
|195,657
|Accounts receivable, net
|3,905
|3,997
|Related party receivables
|409
|379
|Other receivables
|1,400
|1,853
|Inventory
|7,512
|7,436
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,586
|3,248
|Total current assets
|225,638
|253,323
|Long-term investments
|53,426
|63,103
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|21,657
|22,791
|Property and equipment, net
|16,496
|18,575
|Restricted cash
|524
|524
|Other assets
|4,746
|8,281
|Total assets
|$
|322,487
|$
|366,597
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,672
|$
|4,621
|Accrued expenses
|6,106
|7,937
|Deferred revenue
|540
|408
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|2,441
|2,312
|Other current liabilities
|26
|50
|Total current liabilities
|11,785
|15,328
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|22,390
|23,652
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|20
|48
|Total liabilities
|34,195
|39,028
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; zero shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Class A common stock, $0.00001 par value; 94,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 52,283,570 and 55,083,123 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|1
|1
|Class B common stock, $0.00001 par value; 6,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 4,044,969 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|719,728
|719,804
|Accumulated other comprehensive gain
|307
|136
|Accumulated deficit
|(431,744
|)
|(392,372
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|288,292
|327,569
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|322,487
|$
|366,597
