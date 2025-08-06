Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Met Office Forecasts Damp Weather, Chance Of Scattered Rain

2025-08-06 03:05:26
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is likely to witness days of humid weather with chances of scattered rain that can be thundery at times, accompanied by light to moderate winds potentially spewing dust in open areas, the national forecaster said on Wednesday.
Expected weather patterns starting Friday show hot and humid conditions, especially over coastal areas and some scattered clouds will appear with a slight chance for rain that might be thundery at times, said acting director of Kuwait's Meteorological Department Dhirar Al-Ali. (end)
