Dubai Realty Hits Dh63.6B In July Sales On Off‐Plan Boom, Tax Incentives

Dubai's real estate market delivered another stellar month in July, recording Dh63.6 billion in sales transactions as buoyant off‐plan activity, robust demand for ready properties, and a landmark corporate tax concession fuelled investor appetite.

The city's property sector, already on a multi‐year growth trajectory, continues to attract global capital and end-user interest, underscoring its position as one of the most dynamic and resilient real estate markets in the world.

According to the latest monthly data from Property Finder, the value of transactions rose 27 per cent year‐on‐year, while volumes increased 24 per cent compared with July 2024. This impressive performance comes amid a policy boost from the UAE Ministry of Finance, which in July announced a new Ministerial Decision allowing corporate tax deductions on investment properties held at fair value. This aligns the country's tax framework with international accounting practices and offers investors the ability to depreciate assets based on current market valuations rather than historical cost. Industry analysts say the move will enhance investor returns, improve reporting transparency, and stimulate further portfolio growth among developers, funds, and corporate owners.

Off‐plan sales continued to drive momentum, particularly in the secondary off‐plan segment, which surged 123 per cent in value to Dh7.6 billion across 2,680 transactions, marking an 88 per cent rise in volume. The primary ready market also posted strong gains, with 1,961 transactions worth Dh12.2 billion, representing a 66 per cent increase in volume and a 56 per cent increase in value from a year earlier. Overall, the primary market generated Dh31.9 billion in deals, up 32 per cent year‐on‐year, led by high‐value transactions in Wadi Al Safa 3, which accounted for 16 per cent of total value, and Dubai Investment Park, contributing 9 per cent.

The secondary market remained equally robust, recording Dh31.7 billion in sales across 8,221 transactions, up 22 per cent in value and 18 per cent in volume. Significant deals included a Dh1.1 billion industrial land transaction in Al Wasl, along with increased activity in Ras Al Khor, Jumeirah Second, and Marsa Dubai, further reinforcing Dubai's appeal across both residential and commercial segments.

Apartments continued to dominate buyer preferences, making up 62 per cent of purchase interest and nearly 80 per cent of rental searches. Rising rental prices have prompted more tenants to consider ownership, particularly in the smaller-unit segment. One‐bedroom apartments accounted for 36 per cent of apartment buy searches, while studios represented 16 per cent, compared to 40 per cent and 22 per cent respectively on the rental side. The share of demand for apartments over villas increased by 3 per cent year‐on‐year, suggesting a gradual shift in market dynamics towards higher‐density living options.

This shift is partly driven by economic considerations. Average apartment rents in Dubai have climbed sharply in the past 18 months, with industry reports indicating an annual rise of between 18 and 25 per cent depending on location. For many residents, the cost of ownership is now competitive with rental outlays, particularly when factoring in the long‐term value of property as an asset. Smaller units have become especially attractive to first‐time buyers and investors seeking rental yield, as they offer lower entry points and higher occupancy rates in the short‐stay and long‐term rental markets.

The market's resilience is further supported by Dubai's broader economic fundamentals. The emirate's GDP is projected to grow by around 4 per cent in 2025, driven by strong performances in trade, tourism, financial services, and real estate. The city's population continues to expand, surpassing 3.7 million in mid‐2025 according to Dubai Statistics Centre data, while ongoing infrastructure investment, including major transport and leisure developments, is enhancing the city's long‐term liveability and investment proposition.

Dubai also remains one of the most transparent property markets in the region, ranking 31st globally in JLL's 2024 Global Real Estate Transparency Index. Recent initiatives such as enhanced transaction reporting, open data platforms, and the expansion of digital property services have increased investor confidence, particularly among institutional buyers.

The policy shift on corporate tax deductions is expected to add another layer of appeal. By enabling depreciation claims based on fair market values, the measure effectively increases the after‐tax returns for corporate property owners. Market observers note that this could stimulate more investment in both development projects and income‐generating assets such as commercial buildings and rental portfolios. In turn, this may lead to increased supply in segments where demand remains strong, such as mid‐market apartments and Grade‐A office space.

Cherif Sleiman, chief revenue officer at Property Finder, said Dubai's performance in July reflected a powerful mix of market resilience, supportive regulation, and investor optimism.“The new Ministerial Decision allowing depreciation deductions on investment properties held at fair value is a forward‐thinking move that aligns with global best practices. It is a clear example of how the UAE proactively evolves its regulatory landscape to attract and retain investment.”

As the second half of 2025 unfolds, analysts expect Dubai's property market to maintain its momentum, supported by sustained population inflows, strong rental yields, expanding infrastructure, and proactive policymaking.