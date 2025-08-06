Dubai-Born Indian Student Wins $1 Million, Plans To Invest In Education, Property

Born and raised in Dubai, Indian student Wayne Nash D'Souza became the newest millionaire alongside Emirati winner Mansour Al Hashemi at the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw held on Wednesday.

Wayne, an 18-year-old Indian expat became a $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 510 with ticket number 4463 which he purchased in Concourse A on July 26 on his way to Los Angeles, California with his family.

Recommended For You UAE doctor working on new car seat law for babies

Speaking from Los Angeles, Wayne, who will now be based in the US to pursue his higher studies in aerospace engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, was ecstatic after hearing the good news.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

With family roots in Mumbai, Wayne is a frequent traveller, journeying with his family three to four times a year. Without fail, they always purchase tickets for the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion.

“Thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free. I will definitely put this money to good use,” he said. When asked about his plans for the prize money, he turned to his father and responded, "It will go toward me and my sister's education, and some of it will be used to buy property or invest in Dubai."

Wayne is the 255th Indian national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since 1999, with Indian nationals being by far the biggest purchasers of tickets.

Mansour Al Hashemi, a 55-year-old Emirati based in Al Ain also won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 511 with ticket number 0548 which he purchased in Concourse B on July 27 going to Bahrain.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 10 years now, Al Hashemi is a father of four.“Thank you, Dubai Duty, Free! I'm very happy to have won in your amazing promotion,” he said.

Al Hashemi is the 17th Emirati national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for a luxury motorbike.

Samson Assefa, a 60-year-old Ethiopian based in Dubai won an Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 (Red) motorbike with ticket number 0090 in the Finest Surprise Series 632 which he purchased online on July 13.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 25 years now, Mr. Assefa is a father of three.“Thank you Dubai Duty Free, best birthday gift ever!” he said.

Assefa is the first Ethiopian national to have won a motorbike since it was introduced in the Finest Surprise promotion in 2002.