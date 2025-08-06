Join The M365 Virtual Certificate Training Series For Strategic Insights: 2 Day Virtual Training Course - September 10-11Th 2025
Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internal Communications Strategies with M365: How To Maximize SharePoint, Teams, Viva & Copilot (ONLINE EVENT: September 10-11, 2025) " has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Are you seeking to optimize your internal communications and enhance employee engagement using Microsoft 365 tools? Discover how the M365 platform, including SharePoint, Teams, Viva, and Copilot, can revolutionize your digital workplace strategy.
About This Internal Communications with M365 Event
Join immersive sessions and demonstrations to master M365 applications such as SharePoint, Teams, Viva, and Copilot.
Gain essential skills to develop a comprehensive intranet and engagement platform, focusing on:
- Maximizing M365 integration: seamlessly incorporate M365 tools to boost workforce engagement and productivity. Crafting a dynamic intranet: design an intuitive SharePoint intranet to improve collaboration and content organization. Empowering collaboration: use Microsoft Teams as a central hub for project management and communication, enhancing teamwork efficiency. Enhancing employee experience: leverage Microsoft Viva's insights to improve employee engagement and well-being. Creating engagement: develop a platform with SharePoint, Teams, and Viva to drive participation and community interaction.
Benefits Of Attending M365 Virtual Certificate Training Series
- Access practical presentations showcasing real examples and proven strategies from industry leaders. Certificate of attendance for CEUs. Gain guaranteed extensive instruction on leveraging M365 for immediate enhancement of internal communications. Get real-time answers to your most pressing questions regarding M365 integration and optimization for internal communication workflows.
This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:
- SharePoint And Microsoft Teams Projects Employee Communications Intranet Communications Digital Communications Internal Communications Employee Engagement Strategic Communications Corporate Communications Training & Development Employee Relations Public Relations Human Resources Strategic Planning
Course Agenda:
Day 1
- Chairperson's Welcome
- Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc
- Kanwal Khipple, Chief Executive Officer - 2toLead
- Dr. Ghenwa Habbal, Talent & Employee Experience Manager, MENA - Ford Daviera Powell, Senior Manager, Internal Communications - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Moderator: Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Nathaniel Beck, IT Manager O365 Platform & Collaboration - Johnson Controls
Day 2
- Chairperson's Welcome
- Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc
- Andrea Eveslage, Intranet Strategy Manager - Michigan Medicine
- Alex Snyder, Sr. Analyst, OCM Technology Communications - Foot Locker
- Brianna Rhodes, Digital Communications Manager - Abbyy Moderator: Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting
Speakers
- Daviera Powell, Senior Manager Internal Communications - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Dr. Ghenwa Habbal, Talent & Employee Experience Manager, MENA - Ford Anthony Bolton, Senior Manager Employee Communications, Events, and Brand - Gulfstream Aerospace Allyse Denmark, Vice President of Internal Communications - OneDigital
