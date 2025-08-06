Join The M365 Virtual Certificate Training Series For Strategic Insights: 2 Day Virtual Training Course - September 10-11Th 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhance your internal communications with the M365 Virtual Certificate Training. Master Microsoft 365 tools like SharePoint, Teams, Viva, and Copilot to develop a dynamic intranet, boost engagement and productivity, and improve workplace collaboration. Gain expert insights and practical strategies for success.

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internal Communications Strategies with M365: How To Maximize SharePoint, Teams, Viva & Copilot (ONLINE EVENT: September 10-11, 2025) " has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Are you seeking to optimize your internal communications and enhance employee engagement using Microsoft 365 tools? Discover how the M365 platform, including SharePoint, Teams, Viva, and Copilot, can revolutionize your digital workplace strategy.

About This Internal Communications with M365 Event

Join immersive sessions and demonstrations to master M365 applications such as SharePoint, Teams, Viva, and Copilot.

Gain essential skills to develop a comprehensive intranet and engagement platform, focusing on:



Maximizing M365 integration: seamlessly incorporate M365 tools to boost workforce engagement and productivity.

Crafting a dynamic intranet: design an intuitive SharePoint intranet to improve collaboration and content organization.

Empowering collaboration: use Microsoft Teams as a central hub for project management and communication, enhancing teamwork efficiency.

Enhancing employee experience: leverage Microsoft Viva's insights to improve employee engagement and well-being. Creating engagement: develop a platform with SharePoint, Teams, and Viva to drive participation and community interaction.

Benefits Of Attending M365 Virtual Certificate Training Series



Access practical presentations showcasing real examples and proven strategies from industry leaders.

Certificate of attendance for CEUs.

Gain guaranteed extensive instruction on leveraging M365 for immediate enhancement of internal communications. Get real-time answers to your most pressing questions regarding M365 integration and optimization for internal communication workflows.

This event is designed and researched for directors, managers, vice presidents, specialists, officers, project leaders and consultants involved in:



SharePoint And Microsoft Teams Projects

Employee Communications

Intranet Communications

Digital Communications

Internal Communications

Employee Engagement

Strategic Communications

Corporate Communications

Training & Development

Employee Relations

Public Relations

Human Resources Strategic Planning

Course Agenda:

Day 1



Chairperson's Welcome

Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc

Workshop: How To Redefine Your Intranet Governance Model

Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc

Workshop: Transforming Employee Experiences with Microsoft Viva and Copilot

Kanwal Khipple, Chief Executive Officer - 2toLead

Case Study

Panel: Driving Culture & Connection: Leveraging Viva for Employee Engagement & Well-Being



Dr. Ghenwa Habbal, Talent & Employee Experience Manager, MENA - Ford



Daviera Powell, Senior Manager, Internal Communications - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society



Moderator: Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting

Nathaniel Beck, IT Manager O365 Platform & Collaboration - Johnson Controls Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!

Day 2



Chairperson's Welcome

Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Inc

Case Study: Driving Internal Communications with Copilot's AI-driven Assistance

Andrea Eveslage, Intranet Strategy Manager - Michigan Medicine

Case Study: Implementing Governance Policies for SharePoint Content Management

Case Study: Team-based Collaboration Models in Teams for Project Management

Alex Snyder, Sr. Analyst, OCM Technology Communications - Foot Locker

Sponsor Tech Talk

Panel: Optimizing Cross-Platform Messaging: Tactics for Seamless Internal Communications Across SharePoint, Teams & Viva



Brianna Rhodes, Digital Communications Manager - Abbyy

Moderator: Ben Skelton, Vice President - Habanero Consulting Parting Thoughts, Q&A, Biggest Take-Aways!

Speakers



Daviera Powell, Senior Manager Internal Communications - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Dr. Ghenwa Habbal, Talent & Employee Experience Manager, MENA - Ford

Anthony Bolton, Senior Manager Employee Communications, Events, and Brand - Gulfstream Aerospace Allyse Denmark, Vice President of Internal Communications - OneDigital

