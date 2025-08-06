Barrel Launches First-Ever Ecommerce Experience For Wamsutta, Bringing A 175-Year-Old American Brand Online

- Lucas Ballasy, Barrel CEONY, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Barrel , a leading Shopify Plus agency for CPG and consumer brands, has launched the first-ever DTC (direct-to-consumer) e-commerce experience for Wamsutta, a household name in American bedding and bath since 1846. Built on Shopify Plus, the site introduces Wamsutta to modern shoppers through a brand-forward experience designed for long-term digital success.“We saw this as more than a launch, it was a chance to reconnect a historic brand with its long-time fans and today's digital consumer,” said Lucas Ballasy, CEO at Barrel.“Our goal was to honor Wamsutta's 175-year legacy while breathing new life into the brand and give it the foundation it needs to grow.”The site reflects a customer-first strategy focused on ease, education, and elegance. Visitors can browse by room, material, or product type, with a custom Fabric Guide that helps demystify materials and personalize the shopping experience. Archival photography and milestones on the“Our History” page highlight the brand's quality and legacy, while intuitive collection pages, filters, and product swatches make it easy to compare and shop.As part of the launch, Barrel also designed Wamsutta's Klaviyo email automations to introduce the brand's story, highlight featured collections, and encourage continued exploration, reinforcing the digital experience and nurturing lasting customer relationships.The launch not only marks Wamsutta's return to market, but its evolution into a DTC-ready brand equipped to meet modern customer expectations.---About BarrelBarrel is a leading Shopify Plus agency helping CPG and consumer brands like McCormick, BLACK+DECKER, Once Upon a Farm, and Instant Pot grow across DTC, B2B, and omnichannel experiences with Shopify. Since 2006, Barrel has crafted engaging digital platforms that blend storytelling and conversion while driving customer engagement, loyalty, and business results.

PR

Barrel

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.