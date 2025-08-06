403
US’s new sanctions on Russia may backfire on US businesses
(MENAFN) Potential new US sanctions targeting Russia over the Ukraine conflict could have unintended consequences for American consumers and businesses, it reported on Tuesday, citing expert analysis.
President Donald Trump has threatened sweeping measures, including 100% tariffs and secondary sanctions on nations trading with Russia—particularly in the oil sector—if Moscow fails to make progress toward a peace deal. Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, traveled to Moscow on Wednesday for discussions with President Vladimir Putin, aiming to explore diplomatic resolutions.
Analysts caution that such sanctions may backfire economically on the United States. Clayton Seigle of the Center for Strategic and International Studies told a news agency that the proposed measures “would lead to more inflation” and significantly increase import costs for American businesses. Because major US trading partners like India and China are among the top buyers of Russian oil, sanctions against their purchases could escalate prices and strain economic ties.
Giovanni Staunovo, another analyst, emphasized that Russia's vast energy exports make it difficult to isolate. “Russia exports seven million barrels per day of crude and refined products. These are massive amounts that you cannot so easily replace,” he said.
The media organization also pointed out that the future of these sanctions remains uncertain. Earlier this year, Trump imposed harsh tariffs on Chinese goods, only to reduce them once a trade deal was reached—raising questions about whether similar reversals could happen in this case.
