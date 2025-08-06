403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudan Accuses UAE of Supporting Foreign Fighters
(MENAFN) Sudan's administration has declared that it possesses “irrefutable” proof that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is providing financial support to international hired fighters, such as individuals from Colombia, who are battling alongside the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
This paramilitary faction is engaged in a violent power struggle with the national army amid a devastating civil war.
On Monday, the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserted that “hundreds of thousands” of combatants originating from “certain” nearby nations and even from outside the African continent are taking part in hostilities against Sudan's legitimate authorities.
According to the ministry, these fighters are being funded by the Emirati leadership.
“The Permanent Mission of Sudan to the United Nations in New York has previously submitted this evidence to the United Nations Security Council,” the ministry explained.
It also emphasized that this “unprecedented phenomenon poses a serious threat to peace and security in the region and across the continent,” highlighting the far-reaching consequences of such foreign intervention.
Hostilities between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) ignited in mid-April 2023, following prolonged friction between the leaders of both sides concerning the unification of their troops under a proposed transition to civilian governance.
The conflict has led to the deaths of thousands, while both regional and global diplomatic efforts to establish a ceasefire have thus far been unsuccessful.
This paramilitary faction is engaged in a violent power struggle with the national army amid a devastating civil war.
On Monday, the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs asserted that “hundreds of thousands” of combatants originating from “certain” nearby nations and even from outside the African continent are taking part in hostilities against Sudan's legitimate authorities.
According to the ministry, these fighters are being funded by the Emirati leadership.
“The Permanent Mission of Sudan to the United Nations in New York has previously submitted this evidence to the United Nations Security Council,” the ministry explained.
It also emphasized that this “unprecedented phenomenon poses a serious threat to peace and security in the region and across the continent,” highlighting the far-reaching consequences of such foreign intervention.
Hostilities between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) ignited in mid-April 2023, following prolonged friction between the leaders of both sides concerning the unification of their troops under a proposed transition to civilian governance.
The conflict has led to the deaths of thousands, while both regional and global diplomatic efforts to establish a ceasefire have thus far been unsuccessful.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment