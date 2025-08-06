ANY.RUN Reveals Pylangghost RAT: Emerging Data Stealer From Lazarus Group Targeting Finance And Technology

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ANY , a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has uncovered new details about PyLangGhost RAT, a sophisticated Python-based remote access trojan linked to the Lazarus Group's Famous Chollima subgroup. Delivered through an innovative“ClickFix” social engineering tactic, PyLangGhost RAT targets the technology, finance, and cryptocurrency sectors.

A Targeted Threat with High Business Impact

PyLangGhost RAT is deployed in carefully planned operations rather than mass attacks. Using fake job interviews as a lure, attackers convince victims to run what appears to be a simple“fix” for a fake camera or microphone error. In reality, this action installs a remote access tool disguised as a legitimate Python application.

Once active, PyLangGhost RAT enables attackers to:

· Steal business credentials and compromise cryptocurrency wallets.

· Exfiltrate sensitive corporate data, including intellectual property, customer records, and strategic documents.

· Disrupt operations by maintaining persistent access and deploying additional payloads.

· Undermine brand reputation if the breach becomes public, especially due to its state-sponsored origin.

· Trigger compliance and legal issues under regulations like GDPR and CCPA.

Given its low detection rate and highly targeted approach, PyLangGhost RAT can remain inside a network for extended periods, increasing both the scope and cost of an incident.

Key Takeaways for Businesses

· Primary Targets: Executives, developers, and high-value personnel in finance, technology, and cryptocurrency.

· Business Risks: Financial theft, regulatory penalties, operational downtime, and long-term reputational damage.

· Detection Challenge: Often bypasses traditional antivirus tools; behavior-based analysis significantly shortens detection and response times.

Discover how PyLangGhost RAT infiltrates organizations and how early detection can reduce financial, operational, and reputational risk by visiting the ANY blog .

About ANY

ANY is a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions used by 15,000+ companies worldwide. Its suite enables real-time analysis of files, links, and advanced threats, helping SOC teams, CERTs, and malware researchers detect, investigate, and respond to cyber incidents faster and with greater confidence.

The ANY team

ANYRUN FZCO

+1 657-366-5050

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.