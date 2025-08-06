MEXC Opens Registration For MEXC Win: Blazing Arena Futures Team Tournament With $10M Prize Pool

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has officially opened early bird registration for "MEXC Win: Blazing Arena," the ultimate Futures team trading tournament. As one of the most significant futures trading events of the second half of the year, this tournament offers new and existing users an opportunity to compete for a total prize pool of up to 10,000,000 USDT and win up to 2 BTC individually.

Competition Delivers Major Upgrades and Exclusive Benefits

Beyond the substantial prize pool, this tournament introduces several key enhancements designed to maximize rewards and meet the needs of a broader range of traders. A newly added early bird program offers exclusive benefits to users who register early.

The tournament features various participation formats, including the Daily Lucky Wheel, Checkpoint Challenges, and trading leaderboards, among others. To provide greater flexibility in team formation, the registration period has been extended to 14 days, allowing users to form or adjust teams even after the tournament begins.

Event Timeline

Early Bird Registration: August 5, 16:00 - August 9, 15:59 (UTC)

Leader Registration: August 5, 16:00 - August 26, 15:59 (UTC)

Team Member Registration: August 5, 16:00 - September 2, 15:55 (UTC)

Competition Period: August 12, 16:00 - September 2, 15:59 (UTC)

Key Event Details

Early Bird Rewards: The first 2,000 users who register during the Early Bird period and subsequently reach a trading volume of at least 50,000 USDT in Futures after the competition begins will share 40,000 USDT in trading fee vouchers on a first-come, first-served basis.

Team Battle Rewards: The top 10 teams will share 100% of the team prize pool, with 20% allocated exclusively to team leaders. The remaining rewards will be distributed among qualifying team members based on their trading contributions.

Individual Rewards



Daily Lucky Wheel: Shares 25% of the grand prize pool. Participants earn one spin for every 75,000 USDT traded in Futures daily, with up to 3 spins per day, offering guaranteed Futures bonuses and a chance to win up to 2,025 USDT.

Daily Checkpoint Challenge: Shares 25% of the grand prize pool. Users who meet daily volume thresholds receive bonus rewards up to 53 USDT. Leaderboard Challenge: Shares 30% of the grand prize pool. The top 200 users by trading volume and the top 100 by PNL performance will share the prize pool, including BTC spot rewards for the top three PNL performers.



To join, users simply need to log in and register via event page . As participation grows, the prize pool increases, unlocking new tiers of rewards for the community.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

The information provided in this article regarding cryptocurrencies does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, the fundamentals of projects, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

