Silverman Law Office Takes On More Than 100 Montana Property Tax Appeals

Attorney Joel Silverman is the CEO of Silverman Law Office in Montana.

Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served thousands of clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation.

Silverman Law Office is appealing 100-plus property valuations in Montana, urging owners to act before deadlines to avoid unfair tax hikes.

- Attorney Joel SilvermanBOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Silverman Law Office is appealing the state's appraisal of more than 100 properties across Montana, citing widespread problems with the Montana Department of Revenue's latest round of valuations .“Many of these valuations are far too high, which means property taxes are going to be far too high if left unchallenged,” said attorney Joel Silverman , founder of the firm and a former tax attorney for the Department of Revenue.“I've seen the internal process. I spent six years working as a tax attorney inside the DOR, and I know how flawed the system can be.”In collaboration with a team of third-party appraisers, the firm has identified several recurring problems in the state's property valuations, including inaccurate square footage numbers, use of the cost approach when the market approach would be more appropriate, and failure to consider a property's unique characteristics. These issues can contribute to significant tax increases for Montana property owners, especially those with properties valued over $1 million.“The Department of Revenue's flawed process is leading to inflated values and unfair tax bills for property owners across Montana,” Silverman said.“The numbers often don't reflect reality, and the financial impact can be significant. My team and I are committed to challenging these mistakes and standing up for our clients.”When the state's valuation of a property is inaccurate, it is up to the individual property owner to challenge it through the appeal process. Appeals must be filed within 30 days of the date listed on the appraisal notice, many of which are dated July 25. Property owners who miss this strict deadline are considered to have accepted the state's appraisal.“I hope the Department of Revenue takes a serious look at how it handles valuations in the future,” Silverman said.“Because right now, their approach isn't working, and it's costing Montanans.”For more information or legal help with an appeal, visit contact/ or call 406-449-4829.

Need To Appeal Your Montana Property Taxes? Silverman Law Office Can Help.

