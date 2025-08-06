403
Türkiye, EU, Arab League, 16 nations approve 'New York Declaration' backing 2-state solution
(MENAFN) The "New York Declaration" was formally adopted on Tuesday during a UN conference, reinforcing global commitment to a two-state solution for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The announcement comes amid worsening famine and humanitarian devastation in Gaza, where over 60,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli strikes since October 7, 2023. Starvation has claimed the lives of at least 154 people, including 89 children.
The declaration was issued at the close of the High-Level International Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and Implementation of the Two-State Solution, co-chaired by Saudi Arabia and France.
The joint statement emphasized a shared commitment to halting the war in Gaza and achieving a just, lasting peace based on a genuine two-state solution. It stressed the urgent need for concrete action to resolve the conflict and prevent further deterioration of regional and global stability.
The declaration also warned that without strong international guarantees and real progress toward establishing an independent Palestinian state, the conflict would intensify, making peace increasingly unattainable.
Turkish officials participating in the conference underscored that any disarmament by Palestinian armed factions must be directly tied to the creation of a sovereign, independent, and contiguous Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital—or one agreed upon through intra-Palestinian reconciliation.
Countries and organizations endorsing the declaration include Türkiye, France, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Mexico, Norway, Qatar, Senegal, Spain, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the Arab League.
