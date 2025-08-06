403
South Korea Unveils Visa-Free Entry for Chinese Tourists
(MENAFN) South Korea declared on Wednesday that it will temporarily allow Chinese tourists to enter the country without a visa starting next month, as part of broader initiatives to stabilize and enhance diplomatic ties between the two nations.
According to a news agency, the announcement came from the office of Prime Minister Kim Min-seok during a session of the task force focused on tourism promotion strategies, held at the government complex in the capital, Seoul.
As per the official statement, visa conditions will be momentarily suspended for Chinese tour groups beginning on Sept. 29, continuing through the end of June next year.
“With Korea’s inbound tourism market recovering rapidly, the new visa waiver policy is expected to generate additional demand from Chinese tourists and contribute to revitalizing regional economies and boosting domestic demand,” the government stated, expressing hopes that the measure will help fuel both local economies and internal consumption.
In a related development last November, China increased the duration of visa-free access for South Korean citizens from 15 days to 30 days.
However, Seoul's recent policy shift comes on the heels of controversial comments by Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, who referred to China as “somewhat problematic” for its neighboring countries.
Following the backlash, the South Korean Presidential Office attempted to clarify the remarks, asserting: "We're seeking to develop our bilateral relations with China based on the staunch South Korea-US alliance."
Just last week, senior Chinese official Wang Yi engaged in a discussion with Cho ahead of his upcoming trip to Washington, urging both nations to maintain “good neighborliness.”
