Ethanol Prices Q2 2025 Price Fluctuations, Index, Chart And Forecast



USA: US$ 501/MT

China: US$ 772/MT

Germany: US$ 700/MT

Canada: US$ 545/MT South Korea: US$ 765/MT

Regional Prices Movement:



United States: In Q2 2025, the ethanol price trend in the USA showed moderate growth, reflected in the ethanol price index and supported by a stable ethanol price chart.

China: China's ethanol price trend rose slightly due to strong industrial demand, with the ethanol price index and ethanol price chart both indicating consistent upward movement during the quarter.

Germany: Germany experienced a stable ethanol price trend in Q2 2025. The ethanol price index and ethanol price chart suggest balanced supply and demand dynamics throughout the period.

Canada: Canada's ethanol price trend reflected steady domestic consumption. The ethanol price index remained firm, and the ethanol price chart showed minor fluctuations in Q2 2025. South Korea: South Korea's ethanol price trend in Q2 2025 displayed resilience. The ethanol price index and ethanol price chart point toward sustained prices amid strong regional demand.

Track Real-Time Price Trend: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ethanol-pricing-report/requestsample

Factors Affecting Ethanol Prices

. Demand-Side Factors:



Growing global biofuel usage continues to push the ethanol price trend upward, especially in transportation and energy sectors focused on low-carbon fuel alternatives.

Increased consumption in the beverage and pharmaceutical industries influences the ethanol price index, reflecting seasonal and sector-specific variations in demand. Changes in fuel blending mandates and policies across countries directly impact ethanol demand, contributing to fluctuations in the ethanol price chart.

. Supply-Side Factors:



Crop availability, especially corn and sugarcane, heavily affects ethanol supply, playing a crucial role in shaping the ethanol price trend globally.

Disruptions in ethanol production due to weather, energy costs, or regulatory limits are captured in shifts seen in the ethanol price index. Regional production capacities and export-import restrictions contribute to the volatility seen in the ethanol price chart over time.

Global Ethanol Market Analysis

The global ethanol market was valued at USD 104.8 Billion in 2024. According to IMARC Group, it is projected to reach USD 158.5 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.47% during 2025-2033, driven by rising biofuel demand, environmental concerns, and supportive government policies worldwide.

Key Growth Drivers:



Rising environmental awareness and net-zero goals worldwide are boosting investments in biofuels, reinforcing an upward ethanol price trend.

Technological advancements in ethanol production and efficiency are impacting the ethanol price index, making the fuel more accessible in various regions. Government incentives and subsidies for renewable energy support ethanol usage, with direct effects visible on the ethanol price chart.

How IMARC Pricing Database Can Help

The latest IMARC Group study,“ Ethanol Prices, Trend, Chart, Demand, Market Analysis, News, Historical and Forecast Data 2025 Edition ,” presents a detailed analysis of Ethanol price trend, offering key insights into global Ethanol market dynamics. This report includes comprehensive price charts, which trace historical data and highlights major shifts in the market.

The analysis delves into the factors driving these trends, including raw material costs, production fluctuations, and geopolitical influences. Moreover, the report examines Ethanol demand, illustrating how consumer behaviour and industrial needs affect overall market dynamics. By exploring the intricate relationship between supply and demand, the prices report uncovers critical factors influencing current and future prices.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that provides a comprehensive suite of services to support market entry and expansion efforts. The company offers detailed market assessments, feasibility studies, regulatory approvals and licensing support, and pricing analysis, including spot pricing and regional price trends. Its expertise spans demand-supply analysis alongside regional insights covering Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. IMARC also specializes in competitive landscape evaluations, profiling key market players, and conducting research into market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. IMARC's data-driven approach helps businesses navigate complex markets with precision and confidence.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302