Telesat Reports Results For The Quarter And Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|Telesat Corporation
|Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
|For the periods ended June 30
|Three months
|Six months
|(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|106,106
|$
|152,433
|$
|222,855
|$
|304,608
|Operating expenses
|(50,556
|)
|(56,283
|)
|(103,598
|)
|(103,395
|)
|Depreciation
|(25,914
|)
|(31,644
|)
|(51,823
|)
|(68,039
|)
|Amortization
|(11,639
|)
|(2,808
|)
|(22,538
|)
|(5,631
|)
|Other operating gains (losses), net
|(131
|)
|(33
|)
|3,819
|(18
|)
|Operating income
|17,866
|61,665
|48,715
|127,525
|Interest expense
|(53,631
|)
|(61,942
|)
|(110,295
|)
|(126,372
|)
|Gain on repurchase of debt
|6,896
|172,322
|6,896
|172,322
|Interest and other income
|6,834
|20,237
|13,042
|41,365
|Gain (loss) on change in fair value of financial instruments
|(13,248
|)
|-
|(46,660
|)
|-
|Gain (loss) on foreign exchange
|114,610
|(34,477
|)
|117,090
|(102,890
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|79,327
|157,805
|28,788
|111,950
|Tax (expense) recovery
|(3,798
|)
|(28,546
|)
|(4,716
|)
|(35,028
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|75,529
|$
|129,259
|$
|24,072
|$
|76,922
|Net income (loss) attributable to:
|Telesat Corporation shareholders
|$
|20,996
|$
|35,452
|$
|5,458
|$
|20,690
|Non-controlling interest
|54,533
|93,807
|18,614
|56,232
|$
|75,529
|$
|129,259
|$
|24,072
|$
|76,922
|Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Telesat Corporation shareholders
|Basic
|$
|1.43
|$
|2.55
|$
|0.38
|$
|1.50
|Diluted
|$
|1.38
|$
|2.45
|$
|0.36
|$
|1.45
|Total Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|Basic
|14,684,485
|13,910,463
|14,503,290
|13,808,505
|Diluted
|16,562,440
|15,856,505
|16,238,156
|15,654,401
|Telesat Corporation
|Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|547,386
|$
|552,064
|Trade and other receivables
|50,854
|158,930
|Other current financial assets
|411
|565
|Current income tax recoverable
|20,516
|29,253
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|253,184
|280,460
|Total current assets
|872,351
|1,021,272
|Satellites, property and other equipment
|2,485,903
|2,277,143
|Deferred tax assets
|3,351
|3,059
|Other long-term financial assets
|14,921
|9,767
|Long-term income tax recoverable
|6,993
|6,993
|Other long-term assets
|400,660
|516,507
|Intangible assets
|470,211
|497,466
|Goodwill
|2,499,892
|2,612,972
|Total assets
|$
|6,754,282
|$
|6,945,179
|Liabilities
|Trade and other payables
|$
|89,990
|$
|158,276
|Other current financial liabilities
|24,333
|26,483
|Income taxes payable
|1,093
|5,913
|Other current liabilities
|56,260
|65,906
|Total current liabilities
|171,676
|256,578
|Long-term indebtedness
|3,186,770
|3,096,615
|Deferred tax liabilities
|165,103
|175,544
|Other long-term financial liabilities
|675,176
|630,556
|Other long-term liabilities
|276,360
|289,181
|Total liabilities
|4,475,085
|4,448,474
|Shareholders' Equity
|Share capital
|68,426
|59,082
|Accumulated earnings
|487,342
|467,333
|Reserves
|120,497
|183,865
|Total Telesat Corporation shareholders' equity
|676,265
|710,280
|Non-controlling interest
|1,602,932
|1,786,425
|Total shareholders' equity
|2,279,197
|2,496,705
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|6,754,282
|$
|6,945,179
|Telesat Corporation
|Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the six months ended June 30
|(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|24,072
|$
|76,922
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities
|Depreciation
|51,823
|68,039
|Amortization
|22,538
|5,631
|Tax expense (recovery)
|4,716
|35,028
|Interest expense
|110,295
|126,372
|Interest income
|(13,295
|)
|(40,516
|)
|(Gain) loss on foreign exchange
|(117,090
|)
|102,890
|(Gain) loss on change in fair value of financial instruments
|46,660
|-
|Share-based compensation
|5,592
|11,443
|(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
|(3,819
|)
|18
|Gain on repurchase of debt
|(6,896
|)
|(172,322
|)
|Deferred revenue amortization
|(29,183
|)
|(27,361
|)
|Pension expense
|2,728
|2,821
|Other
|2,387
|3,011
|Income taxes paid, net of income taxes received
|(9,961
|)
|(20,846
|)
|Interest paid, net of interest received
|(91,158
|)
|(75,520
|)
|Government grant received
|-
|1,085
|Operating assets and liabilities
|108,847
|(29,210
|)
|Net cash from operating activities
|108,256
|67,485
|Cash flows (used in) generated from investing activities
|Cash payments related to satellite programs
|(347,267
|)
|(188,250
|)
|Cash payments related to property and other equipment
|(69,945
|)
|(31,725
|)
|Purchase of intangible assets
|-
|(52
|)
|Net proceeds from disposal of assets
|4,500
|-
|Government grant received
|-
|109
|Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities
|(412,712
|)
|(219,918
|)
|Cash flows (used in) generated from financing activities
|Proceeds from indebtedness
|340,000
|-
|Repurchase of indebtedness
|(4,501
|)
|(128,498
|)
|Payments of principal on lease liabilities
|(1,552
|)
|(1,267
|)
|Satellite performance incentive payments
|(1,204
|)
|(1,830
|)
|Tax withholdings on settlement of restricted and performance share units and exercise of stock options
|(8,325
|)
|(5,396
|)
|Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities
|324,418
|(136,991
|)
|Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|(24,640
|)
|47,573
|Changes in cash and cash equivalents
|(4,678
|)
|(241,851
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|552,064
|1,669,089
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|547,386
|$
|1,427,238
Telesat's Adjusted EBITDA Margin ( 1) :
The following table provides a quantitative reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, each of which are non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures.
|Three Months Ended June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
| (in thousands of Canadian dollars)
(unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|75,529
|$
|129,259
|$
|24,072
|$
|76,922
|Tax expense (recovery)
|3,798
|28,546
|4,716
|35,028
|(Gain) loss on foreign exchange
|(114,610
|)
|34,477
|(117,090
|)
|102,890
|(Gain) loss on change in fair value of financial instruments
|13,248
|-
|46,660
|-
|Interest and other income
|(6,834
|)
|(20,237
|)
|(13,042
|)
|(41,365
|)
|Interest expense
|53,631
|61,942
|110,295
|126,372
|Gain on repurchase of debt
|(6,896
|)
|(172,322
|)
|(6,896
|)
|(172,322
|)
|Depreciation
|25,914
|31,644
|51,823
|68,039
|Amortization
|11,639
|2,808
|22,538
|5,631
|Other operating (gains) losses, net
|131
|33
|(3,819
|)
|18
|Non-recurring compensation expenses(3)
|763
|1,144
|1,222
|1,388
|Non-cash expense related to share-based compensation
|2,351
|6,009
|5,592
|11,443
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|58,664
|$
|103,303
|$
|126,071
|$
|214,044
|Revenue
|$
|106,106
|$
|152,433
|$
|222,855
|$
|304,608
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|55.3
|%
|67.8
|%
|56.6
|%
|70.3
|%
End Notes
1 Non-IFRS Accounting Standards Measures – Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-IFRS Accounting Standards measures. EBITDA is defined as“Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.” Adjusted EBITDA is used to measure Telesat's financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income (less certain operating expenses such as share-based compensation expenses and unusual and non-recurring items, including restructuring related expenses) before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA margin is used to measure Telesat's operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to revenue.
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are not standardized financial measures under IFRS Accounting Standards and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Adjusted EBITDA allows investors and Telesat to compare Telesat's operating results with that of competitors exclusive of depreciation and amortization, interest and investment income, interest expense, taxes and certain other expenses. Financial results of competitors in the satellite services industry have significant variations that can result from timing of capital expenditures, the amount of intangible assets recorded, the differences in assets' lives, the timing and amount of investments, the effects of other income (expense), and unusual and non-recurring items. The use of Adjusted EBITDA assists investors and Telesat to compare operating results exclusive of these items. Competitors in the satellite services industry have significantly different capital structures. Telesat believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA improves comparability of performance by excluding interest expense.
Telesat believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA and the Adjusted EBITDA margin along with IFRS Accounting Standards measures enhances the understanding of our operating results and is useful to investors and us in comparing performance with competitors, estimating enterprise value and making investment decisions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as used here may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by competitors. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin should be used in conjunction with IFRS Accounting Standards measures and are not presented as a substitute for cash flows from operations as a measure of our liquidity or as a substitute for net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.
2 Telesat's backlog represents future cash inflows from capacity allocation or service delivery contracts. As of June 30, 2025, GEO backlog was $0.9 billion and represents our expected future revenue from existing GEO service contracts (without discounting for present value) including any deferred revenue that we will recognize in the future in respect of cash already received. As of June 30, 2025, the expected cash inflows from Telesat Lightspeed capacity allocation and service contracts (without discounting for present value) was $1.0 billion.
3 Includes severance payments and special compensation and benefits for executives and employees.
