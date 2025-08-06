403
Karol Nawrocki Assumes Office as Poland's President
(MENAFN) Media reported that Karol Nawrocki officially assumed office as Poland’s new conservative president on Wednesday, following his victory in the June presidential election.
The inauguration took place Wednesday morning outside the Polish parliament, marking the transition of power from outgoing President Andrzej Duda, who held the position since 2015.
Nawrocki secured the presidency with a razor-thin margin, garnering 50.9% of the vote in a hotly contested June 1 runoff against Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski.
At 42, Nawrocki—an academic and conservative historian—is expected to introduce policies that may challenge Poland's relationship with the European Union. His Eurosceptic outlook, strong ties to the Trump administration, and preference for domestic issues—including prioritizing Polish nationals over Ukrainian refugees in social and economic matters—suggest potential diplomatic friction ahead.
His rise to power underscores a broader nationalist shift within Poland, reflecting the continent-wide surge in right-wing populism.
