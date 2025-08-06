403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan Posts Steepest Population Drop on Record
(MENAFN) Japan has experienced its steepest population drop on record, with numbers shrinking by approximately 908,000, according to new government data released Wednesday.
The country’s total population now stands at 120.65 million, marking the 16th consecutive year of decline, media reported.
Tokyo has tracked population figures in their current format since 1968, making this the sharpest annual decrease ever recorded.
In response to the worsening demographic crisis, Japan’s Diet passed legislation last year aimed at reversing the declining birthrate. The policy includes expanded child allowances and more generous parental leave benefits.
Officials have identified the period leading up to 2030 as a crucial opportunity to counter the downward trend. Factors such as delayed marriage, economic uncertainty, and inadequate support for working parents are widely viewed as driving forces behind the drop.
The urgency of the situation was underscored by 2023 fertility figures: Japan’s total fertility rate—the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime—fell to its lowest level since records began in 1947.
The country’s total population now stands at 120.65 million, marking the 16th consecutive year of decline, media reported.
Tokyo has tracked population figures in their current format since 1968, making this the sharpest annual decrease ever recorded.
In response to the worsening demographic crisis, Japan’s Diet passed legislation last year aimed at reversing the declining birthrate. The policy includes expanded child allowances and more generous parental leave benefits.
Officials have identified the period leading up to 2030 as a crucial opportunity to counter the downward trend. Factors such as delayed marriage, economic uncertainty, and inadequate support for working parents are widely viewed as driving forces behind the drop.
The urgency of the situation was underscored by 2023 fertility figures: Japan’s total fertility rate—the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime—fell to its lowest level since records began in 1947.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment