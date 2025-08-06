Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan Posts Steepest Population Drop on Record


2025-08-06 07:06:27
(MENAFN) Japan has experienced its steepest population drop on record, with numbers shrinking by approximately 908,000, according to new government data released Wednesday.

The country’s total population now stands at 120.65 million, marking the 16th consecutive year of decline, media reported.

Tokyo has tracked population figures in their current format since 1968, making this the sharpest annual decrease ever recorded.

In response to the worsening demographic crisis, Japan’s Diet passed legislation last year aimed at reversing the declining birthrate. The policy includes expanded child allowances and more generous parental leave benefits.

Officials have identified the period leading up to 2030 as a crucial opportunity to counter the downward trend. Factors such as delayed marriage, economic uncertainty, and inadequate support for working parents are widely viewed as driving forces behind the drop.

The urgency of the situation was underscored by 2023 fertility figures: Japan’s total fertility rate—the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime—fell to its lowest level since records began in 1947.

