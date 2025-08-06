403
US wants to replicate Alligator Alcatraz detention center across nation
(MENAFN) The head of the US Department of Homeland Security announced Monday plans to replicate the controversial “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant detention center model at new sites near airports and jails across the country.
Florida’s facility, often criticized for harsh conditions, will serve as the blueprint for state-run detention centers designed to boost efficiency. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said she has reached out to governors and state officials nationwide, with many expressing interest—especially in states supporting former President Donald Trump’s border policies. Several states reportedly have underused facilities that could be repurposed for this initiative.
The administration is eyeing locations in Arizona, Nebraska, and Louisiana, where the only ICE detention center currently sits adjacent to an airport runway. Noem claimed that this model offers advantages over the typical ICE contracts with local jails and for-profit prisons, highlighting faster processing and lower costs due to proximity to airports. However, she did not address concerns over detainees’ rights to due process.
Recent reports have highlighted cases where immigrants legally entitled to remain in the US were rapidly deported without adequate legal recourse or placed in remote facilities lacking access to counsel. The Florida tent detention site nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz” has been widely condemned for poor conditions, including medical neglect, overcrowding, cold cells without bedding, and insufficient hygiene supplies, according to Human Rights Watch.
Since Trump’s presidency, immigration enforcement has intensified, increasing detentions and deportations. Critics argue that the crackdown disproportionately targets law-abiding migrants and long-term residents rather than focusing solely on criminals and security threats as promised. Furthermore, some legal residents who have voiced opposition to Israel’s military actions in Gaza or criticized US support for Israel have faced deportation threats.
