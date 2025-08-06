Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Justice Department states Ghislaine Maxwell’s grand jury transcripts has no additional info


(MENAFN) The U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) announced Tuesday that grand jury transcripts related to Ghislaine Maxwell’s case do not contain any new revelations beyond what has already been made public.

In a court filing, the DOJ submitted annotated transcripts identifying which portions had not previously been disclosed. However, it noted that most of the content had either been introduced during Maxwell’s trial or widely reported through statements from victims and witnesses.

“The majority of the information shared in grand jury proceedings was later presented at trial or has already been publicly reported,” the DOJ stated. It also affirmed that witness accounts during the trial aligned with those given in grand jury sessions by both victims and law enforcement officials.

The filing responded to a judge’s request to highlight any information in the transcripts that had not yet entered the public domain.

Former President Donald Trump had directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to release relevant grand jury material in the case.

Maxwell, now 63, is serving a 20-year prison sentence for conspiring to sexually exploit minors. Her associate, Jeffrey Epstein, had long associated with high-profile figures before his 2008 conviction for soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution.

