Zinc Scrap Market To Hit $19.2B By 2035 - Key Players Like Boliden, DOWA, And Grillo-Werke

Zinc Scrap Market

Recycling tech and policy shifts reshape zinc scrap market, boosting clean recovery and competitiveness across key end-use sectors, says Fact.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the zinc scrap market was valued at USD 11,496 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.Zinc scrap is undergoing structural transformation as industries move towards resource-efficient and low-impact models of production. Fostering the transition into secondary zinc supply, the galvanizing, die-casting and battery manufacturing industries are positioned first in line, using secondary zinc diversification in order to reduce environmental exposure and increase supply security. With increasing organization in scrap collection and standardization of techniques of processing, zinc scrap has took the role of a strategic input in a variety of high-consumption industries.Key trends reshaping the market include the advancement of hydrometallurgical recovery and automated scrap classification systems. All these developments are enabling the recyclers to create more refined products that can be used in the storage of energy, chemical applications, and development of specialized alloys. Meanwhille, inter-industry partnerships between the recyclers and the end use manufactures are facilitating the streamlining of input quality and downstream requirements. This combination is critical because industries are striving to achieve changing ESG requirements and ensure that their waste and emissions regulations are met.In the present context, zinc scrap market is expected to retain strategic importance, particularly in geographies that experience high industrial activity and regulatory frameworks. Recycling continues to expand, especially in the developing economies on product traceability and waste minimization. Long-term strategic investment in closed-loop system, policy-supported modernization of the scrap system, and their incorporation into green energy plans are likely to characterize the direction of the market. These factors highlight the growing importance of zinc scrap on industrial sustainability in worldwide.Key Takeaways from Market Study- The zinc scraps market is projected to grow at 8% CAGR and reach USD 19,178 million by 2035- The market created an absolute $ opportunity of USD 7,178 million between 2025 to 2035- East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 4% in 2035- East Asia is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 2,626 millionCircular economy mandates, industrial waste reduction goals, traceability requirements, and clean energy investments are propelling zinc scrap utilization across alloy manufacturing, construction, and electric mobility segments”, says a Fact analyst.Competitive Landscape: A Race Toward Integration and TraceabilityMajor players such as Grillo-Werke AG, Boliden AB, Recylex S.A., and DOWA Holdings/Akita Zinc are setting the pace, leveraging partnerships, and investing in downstream recycling capacity.In November 2024, Boliden AB partnered with ABB to supply recycled zinc with 75% lower emissions for power infrastructure components. Similarly, DOWA Holdings' strategic pivot away from mining toward urban recycling has unlocked capital for secondary-material upgrades at Akita Zinc.Emerging firms and regional recyclers are entering joint ventures to access purification tech and AI-powered diagnostics. Suppliers that demonstrate ESG compliance, traceable sourcing, and delivery of alloy-grade or high-purity zinc are increasingly favored by procurement teams across construction, automotive, and electronics industries.Market DevelopmentLeading companies are developing recovery networks and purification schemes to meet the changing zinc requirements of high-value, mature industries. The key areas of these modernization include real-time monitoring, automation and digital traceability tools.Sustaining the long-term supply security through strategic partnerships between recyclers and galvanizers has helped align the processes and optimize with the compliance. Another trend is the stakeholders investing in regional hubs to de-centralize recovery and fulfill the changing localization objectives.In September 2024, Pedalpoint Holdings, the investment arm of Korea Zinc Co., Ltd., defended its acquisition of U.S. e-scrap processor Igneo Technologies. The deal was described as a strategic link between Kataman Metals' feedstock network and Korea Zinc's refining lines. Management emphasized value-chain synergies, reinforcing Korea Zinc's position in high-value secondary metals amid ongoing consolidation in the advanced scrap-recycling sector.Request Zinc Scrap Market Draft Report -For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit -More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the the zinc scrap market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The Zinc Scrap Market is segmented by Source of Scrap (Post-Consumer Scrap, Post-Industrial Scrapm, Galvanized Steel Scrapm, Zinc Die Casting Scrap, Zinc Sheet/Plate Scrap, Mixed Non-Ferrous Scrap Containing Zinc), By Processing Method (Mechanical Separation, Pyrometallurgical Recycling, Hydrometallurgical Recovery, Direct Remelting), By Scrap Form (Zinc Ash/Dross, Zinc Turnings/Chips, Zinc Ingots (from scrap), Zinc-Coated Scrap (Steel + Zn), Mixed Zinc Alloys Scrap), By End-Use Industry (Galvanizing Industry, Zinc Alloy Production, Die-Casting Industry, Chemical Manufacturing, Battery Manufacturing, Paints and Coatings, Fertilizer Production) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact:Zinc Oxide Nanoparticle Market:Lead Scrap Market:Steel Scrap Market:Zinc Hydroxide Market:Editor's Note:This release is based exclusively on verified and factual market content derived from industry analysis by FactMR. No AI-generated statistics or speculative data have been introduced. This story is designed to support manufacturers, healthcare providers, and wellness brands in recognizing the Ammonium Chloride industry as a major growth and innovation sector for the coming decade.

S. N. Jha

Fact

+1 628-251-1583

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.