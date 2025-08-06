Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Pres. Of Bolivia On Nat'l Day

2025-08-06 06:05:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulations on Wednesday to the President of Bolivia, Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, on his country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the President of Bolivia good health and wellbeing, and more progress and prosperity for Bolivia and the Bolivian people. (end)
