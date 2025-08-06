Culture Kicks Rebrands As Culture Media & Entertainment, Launches First Sports Creator Network For Gen Z & Gen Alpha

What started as Culture Kicks - a pandemic-born sneaker page in a Philly basement has become Culture Media, a creator-first media company serving Gen Z and Gen Alpha. This marks the company's first College Tour.

Featuring Prince Maynard, Elishiva, Beau Brown, Cole Jernstedt, Frank Michael Smith, Brad Kraut, Gabby Gonzales, Mikey Brown, Chase Young, Gigi Michelle & More

- Alex LotierPHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The future of sports media isn't being built in a studio - it's being created by athletes, creators, and digital natives in real time, on the platforms where Gen Z and Gen Alpha actually live.Introducing Culture Media & Entertainment : the next evolution of Culture Kicks - a brand that began in a Philadelphia basement during the pandemic. Founded by Chase Young and Alex Lotier, Culture started with a simple mission: give Gen Z a voice in sports culture. What began as a sneaker-focused Instagram page quickly transformed into something much bigger.Today, Culture is a creator-first sports media company with more than five million followers and over ten billion lifetime views. It now operates as a full-fledged media network with ten breakout creators boasting a combined 25 million followers of their own. Together, they are redefining what sports content looks like - authentic, fast, platform-native, and monetized from day one.This August, Culture launches its most ambitious project yet: the Culture College Tour - a 10-week, creator-led content campaign powered by the first-ever sports-focused creator house built specifically for Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Real athletes. Real creators. Real-time content. Delivered with energy, relevance, and precision.“Barstool built the playbook. Whistle built scale. We're building what's next - a creator house centered on sports, powered by the voices that define Gen Z and Gen Alpha,” said Alex Lotier of Culture Media .While Culture Media is expanding well beyond its sneakerhead roots, it hasn't forgotten its origin story. Sneakers remain baked into the brand's DNA, but Culture now sits at the intersection of where sports and lifestyle collide - touching:Sneakers & CollectiblesSports & FitnessEntertainment & MusicFashion & LifestyleLive Events & Athlete AccessTwo brand-new verticals launch alongside the College Tour this August. The first, Creator University, is a paid platform designed to teach students the strategies, tools, and mindset required to succeed in influencer marketing. The second, CultureBets, is the brand's in-house affiliate sportsbook, delivering creator-led betting content and revenue opportunities - with full data ownership and monetization built in.The Culture College Tour officially kicks off on August 30, 2025. Over the course of 10 weekends, the tour will travel to powerhouse college campuses across the South, Midwest, and East Coast - turning every stop into a branded content sprint filled with tailgates, interviews, watch parties, and pure fan energy.The schedule is stacked:Week 1 – LSU-ClemsonWeek 2 – TCU-UNCWeek 3 – Georgia-TennesseeWeek 4 – Florida-MiamiWeek 5 – Oregon-Penn StateWeek 6 – Wisconsin-MichiganWeek 7 – Georgia-AuburnWeek 8 – Tennessee-AlabamaWeek 9 – Michigan-Michigan StateWeek 10 – North Carolina-SyracuseEvery weekend includes five core moments across three days. It all begins Friday afternoon with Calm Before the Storm, featuring alumni trivia, nostalgia clips, and“man on the street” creator content. That night, The Pong Tournament Series takes over, with creator-led fan battles and meet-and-greets at venues near campus. Saturday morning delivers the Tailgate Takeover - a celebration of real fans, real food, and unfiltered conversation, all wrapped in sponsor-ready branded experiences. Then it's The Triple View during game time, where Culture takes fans inside the stadium from the nosebleeds to field level. Finally, Sundays wrap the week with Pro Football Game of the Day - complete with creator reactions, viral moments, and picks that keep our audience - and our brand partners - engaged through Sunday night.The numbers behind the tour speak for themselves. Ten schools. Ten weeks. More than 250 branded videos will be produced and distributed across over 15 platforms - including TikTok, Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Snapchat, Twitch, and more - generating over 50 million impressions throughout the season. Featured creators on the tour include:Elishiva aka“My Foreign Roommate” – 2M followersBig Beau Brown – 6.6M followersPrince Maynard – 1.9M followersGabby Gonzalez – 3M followersBrad Kraut – 1.4M followersGigi Michelle – 512K followersMikey Brown – 147K followersFrank Michael Smith – 3M followersCole Jernstedt – 592K followersCulture Kicks' own Chase Young – 5M followersCulture isn't just covering college football this season. It's creating the culture around it.

