Canon Enhances Imagepress V1000 Capabilities For Increased Productivity And Flexibility

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Demonstrating its continuous innovation, Canon ( ) today announces multiple enhancements to its toner-based imagePRESS V1000 production printer, boosting its productivity, reliability, and application versatility. Building on the foundation of more than 700 successful installations across EMEA, the V1000 now features new hardware and firmware upgrades, including a vacuum-fed paper deck, an updated user interface, and compatibility with long-sheet handling accessories. The imagePRESS V1000, together with the rest of the Canon cut-sheet production toner portfolio, has also been awarded the highest INGEDE [1] certification for the deinkability of its printed output, demonstrating once again Canon's commitment to sustainability.

Responding to customer feedback, Canon has introduced a new vacuum-fed paper deck for the imagePRESS V1000, a feature previously available only on the V1350. This suction-feeding and paper separation technology delivers more reliable paper handling, particularly with challenging media types, while maintaining the press's compact footprint as the most space-efficient production device in its class. Extending its application capabilities, the imagePRESS V1000 is also now compatible with the Plockmatic LCT XL (Large Capacity Tray), supporting media weights up to 400gsm and efficiently handling long sheets up to 700mm/27.5 inches long from two vacuum trays and sheets up to 1,300mm/51.1 inches from the LSM long-sheet tray above the two trays. This expansion significantly increases the automated production of output such as landscape booklets, trifold brochures and gate-folded applications.

Improved user experience

The imagePRESS V1000 now comes with a new, larger operating panel for the PRISMAsync print server, making the system more user-friendly and efficient to operate. The 533mm/21-inch panel enhances visibility of workflow and printer functions, providing a more intuitive interface where operators can check all information in one screen, including media loaded in paper decks. Allowing operators and users to be more self-reliant and reducing the need for service visits for routine maintenance issues, Canon also continues to support cloud-based e-maintenance on the imagePRESS V series. Beneficial to all customers, this feature is particularly valuable for customers in remote locations, further enhancing productivity, uptime, and overall value for money.

Quality and sustainability leadership

The imagePRESS V1000 continues to meet high standards for both quality and sustainability. Its FOGRA 51 certification confirms its ability to deliver exceptional print quality and it does so without compromising on productivity – a balance that is typically difficult to achieve on toner presses. The V1000 produces output with a colour gamut that meets the FOGRA 51 standard without additional colour stations.

In line with Canon's goal of reducing its environmental impact, the imagePRESS V1000 has also received INGEDE certification for 'good' deinkability, the highest category awarded by the non-profit association, which is committed to maintaining and improving the recyclability of graphic print products. This certification confirms that output from the imagePRESS V1000 can be efficiently recycled, supporting circular economy principles.

Proven reliability

The reliable performance of the imagePRESS V1000 is evidenced by customers like UWV, the public organisation in the Netherlands responsible for implementing employee insurance schemes and providing social security services. Operating a dedicated, in-house print centre to manage all its outgoing customer communications, UWV prints an average of 2.5 million A4 pages each month on five identically configured V1000 presses, enabling UWV to handle a daily volume of 144,000 impressions within a 5-6 hour production window.

Hans Schmidbauer, Director, Marketing & Innovation, Production Printing Group, Canon EMEA says: "At Canon, we're very conscious of the ever-growing pressure on turnaround time that is placed on our customers by their own, so we continuously look to offer technology improvements that will result in greater workflow efficiency and productivity. With these multiple enhancements to the imagePRESS V1000, we're reaffirming our commitment to the toner-based production print market and ensuring that we continue to offer our customers the industry's broadest range of both toner and inkjet printing technologies.

“While others may be shifting focus, Canon continues to invest in toner technology to meet the ongoing demand of our customers for high-quality, reliable, on-demand printing. The improvements to the imagePRESS V1000 we're announcing again demonstrate our approach to customer-driven innovation, ensuring that Canon remains at the forefront of digital production printing technology while helping our customers add value throughout their production workflow, expand their application range and migrate more volume from offset to digital printing.”

The enhanced imagePRESS V1000 with vacuum-feed paper deck is available immediately from Canon's direct sales organisations and accredited channel partners. The press is available with either a PRISMAsync or Fiery controller, both of which have been updated for more efficient usability.

For more information about the imagePRESS V1000, please go to:

[1]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA).

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

e. ...

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

e. ...

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) ( ) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2016 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon's business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon's in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon's commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa's rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei ( ) – 'living and working together for the common good'. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information:

--br- src="" alt="Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA)" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo