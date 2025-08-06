PSD Implements Strict Security, Traffic Plan For Tawjihi Results Day

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 6 (Petra) -- As Jordan prepares for the announcement of Tawjihi (high school) exam results, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) is rolling out a robust security and traffic plan to maintain order and prevent disruptive or dangerous celebrations.The initiative, designed to ensure public safety and protect property, targets risky behaviors often seen during this time, particularly celebratory gunfire, chaotic vehicle processions, and passengers hanging out of moving cars.Authorities will increase their presence on the ground with both uniformed and plainclothes officers, supported by surveillance technology and coordinated operations across police divisions. Intelligence units will also be active, and any violations, especially the use of firearms, will be dealt with swiftly and firmly. Offenders will face legal consequences.Traffic patrols will be deployed across all governorates to keep roads flowing smoothly and to crack down on reckless driving, vehicle stunts, and unregulated convoys that could endanger lives or block traffic.The Directorate extended its best wishes to all students awaiting results and urged families and communities to celebrate responsibly. Citizens are encouraged to report any violations or dangerous behavior by calling 911 or messaging the designated WhatsApp number (0797911911). Reports will be handled with strict confidentiality.