Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Manfuza Masud Joins Radisson Blu Dhaka As Marketing And Communication Senior Manager

2025-08-06 05:02:22
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden announces the appointment of Manfuza Masud Chowdhury as Senior Manager, Marketing and Communication.

With over 12 years of experience in marketing and corporate communications, Manfuza brings with her an impressive track record in crafting purposeful brand narratives, building stakeholder relationships, and executing integrated marketing strategies across diverse industries, said a release.

Her professional journey includes notable tenures at Intercontinental Dhaka, The Westin Dhaka, and Holiday Inn Dhaka, where she played key roles in enhancing brand image and driving impactful campaigns.

In her new role at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, Manfuza Masud Chowdhury will spearhead the hotel's marketing and communications initiatives driving brand strategy, digital engagement, public relations, and strategic partnerships to elevate the property's market presence.

