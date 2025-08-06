Manfuza Masud Joins Radisson Blu Dhaka As Marketing And Communication Senior Manager
With over 12 years of experience in marketing and corporate communications, Manfuza brings with her an impressive track record in crafting purposeful brand narratives, building stakeholder relationships, and executing integrated marketing strategies across diverse industries, said a release.
Her professional journey includes notable tenures at Intercontinental Dhaka, The Westin Dhaka, and Holiday Inn Dhaka, where she played key roles in enhancing brand image and driving impactful campaigns.
In her new role at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, Manfuza Masud Chowdhury will spearhead the hotel's marketing and communications initiatives driving brand strategy, digital engagement, public relations, and strategic partnerships to elevate the property's market presence.
-
T
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment