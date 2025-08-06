When Anusha Dandekar Laughed Till She Cried Listening To Childhood Stories Of Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff
Reflecting on her experience of working with two Bollywood legends, Anusha Dandekar shared:“Sharing screen space with Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff is something I honestly can't put into words. It was exciting, nerve-wracking, sometimes downright hilarious, intimidating - but above all, it felt special. They made me feel welcome in every moment”.
Season 2 of 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega' cranks up the tension and action as Vikram Sinha (played by Suniel Shetty) crosses continents in a gritty fight for survival. The show is set between the underbelly of Mumbai and Thailand. The series brings back Jackie Shroff as Salesman, and introduces Anusha Dandekar in a pivotal role, alongside Barkha Bisht, Anang Desai, Pramod Pathak, and Mazel Vyas.
The actress also recalled a moment that stayed with her, as she said,“One of my favourite memories was a car ride to an event with both of them. I just sat there listening to their childhood stories and laughing till I cried”.
“For a while, they were just like two mischievous kids, teasing and joking with each other. And then, the moment we stepped out of the car, they were back to being these massive superstars again. The crowd went wild. It honestly felt like a scene straight out of a film”, she added.
'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega' season 2 is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.
