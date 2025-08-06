403
Kremlin reports democracy being trampled in Moldova
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has strongly criticized the sentencing of Evgenia Gutsul, the head of Moldova’s autonomous Gagauzia region, calling it a politically driven move and a sign that democracy is under threat in the country.
On Tuesday, a court in Chisinau sentenced Gutsul to seven years in prison for allegedly financing the now-banned Euroskeptic SOR party. Gutsul, who denies the charges, claims the case is a deliberate effort to silence opposition to Moldova’s pro-European government.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the verdict as “blatantly political” and accused the Moldovan authorities of using illegal means to suppress political rivals during an election period. “This is a clear case of democracy being undermined. The opposition is being silenced, and citizens are effectively being stripped of their right to choose who to vote for,” Peskov said.
Gutsul, who won the 2023 regional election in Gagauzia as a candidate from the SOR party, has advocated for stronger ties with Russia—opposing President Maia Sandu’s push for deeper integration with the EU and NATO.
She was arrested in March over accusations related to illegal campaign financing and document forgery, charges she firmly denies. Gutsul has called on both Russia and Türkiye to pressure Moldova into respecting Gagauzia’s autonomy.
Russian officials have consistently criticized the prosecution. In July, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova described the case as an example of “European anti-values,” accusing the EU of turning Moldova into a “liberal dictatorship.”
The EU has sanctioned Gutsul for allegedly encouraging separatism and threatening Moldova’s sovereignty through her close ties with Moscow.
Her trial has sparked protests in the capital, with supporters claiming the charges are part of a broader effort by President Sandu’s administration to eliminate opposition voices and consolidate power.
