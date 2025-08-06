Dubai RTA Closes Al Barsha South Entry, Exit Points From Umm Suqeim Street
The Dubai RTA has announced the closure of entry and exit points of Al Barsha South area from Umm Suqeim Street until development works at the intersection are completed.
The RTA has urged motorists to follow road signs and use these alternate routes:
- Street 31, next to ENOC Petrol Station
Dubai Science Complex Exit Al Hadaeq Street
Hessa Street
They have also advised planning your journeys in advance and setting off early to ensure timely arrivals.
The road closure is due to the Umm Suqeim Street Development Project that was announced in May 2025. The project, which is being developed at a cost of Dh332 million, is now more than 70 per cent complete and includes an 800-metre tunnel with four lanes in each direction.
It is part of a master development plan for Umm Suqeim Al Qudra corridor spanning 16km in total, running from Jumeirah Street to Emirates Road.
The road project includes the upgrade of six key intersections along Umm Suqeim Street, including those connected with Jumeirah Street, Al Wasl Street, Sheikh Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, Al Asayel Street, and Al Khail Road.
A total of four bridges and three tunnels will be constructed with a total combined length of 4,100 metres.
