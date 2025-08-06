QRHC Signs Strategic Cooperation Agreement With Fiji Rugby Union

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Rugby and Hockey Committee (QRHC) signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Fiji Rugby Union, marking a major step towards strengthening institutional ties and advancing the development of rugby on both the technical and administrative levels.

The agreement also aims to enhance governance practices, promote knowledge exchange, and implement specialized training programs and high-level workshops to build local capacity and develop national talent.

The signing ceremony took place at Lusail Hall in the Qatar Olympic Committee headquarters. The agreement was signed by Yousef Jeham Al Kuwari, President of the Qatar Rugby and Hockey Committee, and John Ian Nasson Sanday, Director of the Fiji Rugby Union. The event was attended by H E Siddiq Faizal Riyad Koya, Fiji's non-resident ambassador to Qatar, along with several officials and rugby stakeholders.

Under the agreement, both parties will cooperate in organising joint training camps, hosting specialised sporting events and competitions, and launching technical and developmental workshops targeting players, coaches, referees, and administrators.