403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Banque Centrale Populaire Ratings Affirmed
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Banque Centrale Populaire (BCP or the Bank) at ‘BBB-’ and ‘A3’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed BCP’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bb’, the Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb+’ and the Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.
The two-notch uplift of the Bank’s LT FCR above the BSR reflects the high likelihood of the Bank receiving extraordinary support from the authorities in the event of need given its shareholder base and, inter alia, its classification in domestic law as a strategically important company in Morocco, as well as its 25% market share of customer deposits. The government maintains a ‘golden’ share in BCP, which gives it the power to veto and/or outvote all other shares, and hence the power to dictate ownership and direction. BCP is also classified as a domestic systemically important bank (D-SIB) in Morocco.
The BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb+’ and an adjusted Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bb’, which is lower than the OPERA of Morocco (‘bb+’) due to the Bank’s exposure to assets in higher-risk African countries. Similar to its major competitor banks in Morocco (Attijariwafa and Bank of Africa), BCP has been expanding its banking operations in the Sub-Saharan African region and is present in 18 African countries where a significant part of the asset base is located. The African activities generate heightened credit risks, although they provide more opportunities for growth and higher margins.
The CFS is underpinned by the Bank’s satisfactory profitability at the operating and net levels, its stable revenue base, full loan-loss coverage, good liquidity profile, and a very strong franchise in Morocco. BCP has a diversified earnings base within its Moroccan operations, as well as through its African subsidiaries. Of gross operating income and net profit, around three-quarters were generated by Moroccan-based activities in 2024. The Bank has a good funding and liquidity profile, supported by its strong market position in customer deposits in Morocco.
BCP’s principal credit challenges include a high level of NPLs, and a significant asset base outside of Morocco in higher-risk sovereigns in Sub-Saharan Africa. The level of NPLs remains slightly above the Moroccan banking sector. However, loan-loss reserve (LLR) coverage is good at full coverage following improvement in 2024. The NPL ratio has been stable for some years. Moreover, the percentage of Stage 2 loans against gross loans is at a moderate level. The operating environments in both Morocco and, to a greater degree, in a number of African markets where the Bank is active remain challenging. However, Moroccan economic growth improved in 2024 due to a strong performance in non-agricultural sectors – particularly industry, construction, tourism and transport services. The short- to medium-term growth outlook for the sovereign appears favourable, supported by structural reforms, recovery in agricultural production, infrastructure investment, and diversification in high-value export sectors. This should aid both BCP and the Moroccan banking sector in general.
The BCP Group is a cooperative-type banking organisation, with cross shareholdings within the principal body of BCP and regional banks. The major part of the Group consists of BCP and eight member banks, or Banques Populaires Regionales (BPRs). BCP (which is the legal entity of the Group) plays a central role in the Group and is entrusted with two main tasks: as a credit institution authorised to carry out all banking transactions, and as a ‘central bank’ to the BPRs.
Both revenue and returns recorded good improvement in 2024. Operating profitability has been sound for some time, and strengthened further in 2024 due to increased gains from securities as market conditions improved and interest rates declined, in addition to higher net interest income (NII) and fee income. The net interest margin is good, supported by low-cost funding through the Bank’s large customer deposit base and significant volume of CASA deposits. Net profit and the ROAA both increased in 2024 despite the loan impairment charge remaining high; the cost of risk is elevated. BCP’s profitability is in line with the peer group.
Q1 25 net profit was 19% higher at MAD1,492mn against MAD1,255mn in Q1 24. NII and fee income were slightly higher, but gains from financial instruments at fair value through the P&L increased significantly as markets were good due to a favourable interest rate environment (the policy rate was lowered to 2.25% in Q1 25). The cost of risk was higher at MAD1,548mn. For the full year, we expect slightly stronger returns.
BCP’s capital ratios improved in 2024 and are satisfactory. They are slightly above its two major competitors, Attijariwafa Bank and Bank of Africa. Although NPLs are currently fully covered by LLRs, the Bank’s overall absorption buffer is not significant. BCP’s buffer above the regulatory minima (minimum CAR 12%) is somewhat modest, while internal capital generation has been moderate.
All liquidity ratios improved in 2024, and BCP’s liquidity profile is good. The funding base is stable and well-diversified, with the bulk of assets funded by its steady and core customer deposit franchise. Due to its strong franchise and its mutual status, the Bank has a very granular deposit base with little customer concentration. Funding is further supported by medium- and long-term facilities from the local market, subordinated debt, and bank deposits. The level of liquid assets is sound. Other main liquidity ratios are at comfortable levels and better than peer banks. Liquidity was stable at Q1 2025 and is expected to remain so over the next year.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook indicates that BCP’s ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months, and balances challenges relating to the operating environment against the expectation that the Bank will maintain its financials at a satisfactory level this year relative to its current ratings.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
The likelihood of an upward revision in the LT FCR or the outlook is currently unlikely, as the rating is aligned with our internal assessment of Moroccan sovereign risk. An upward revision of CI’s internal sovereign risk assessment could see a similar change in BCP’s LT FCR or the outlook. A favourable rating action for the BSR in the future would require further improvement in the Bank’s capital adequacy and loan asset quality metrics.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
A significant weakening of capital ratios and loan asset quality that the Bank may not be able to correct in a reasonable period of time could lead to a lowering of the ratings. Although not our base case scenario, the outlook and/or LT FCR could be adjusted downwards if CI accordingly revises its internal assessment of Moroccan sovereign risk.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Farah Parveen Khan, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2020-24. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows the identification of an error in the application of rating criteria. For further details see ‘Error Identification Notification: Moroccan Banks’ in the Errors and Corrections section of CI’s website ( Ratings on the entity were first released in April 1997. The ratings were last updated in August 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: Yes
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: Yes
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
The two-notch uplift of the Bank’s LT FCR above the BSR reflects the high likelihood of the Bank receiving extraordinary support from the authorities in the event of need given its shareholder base and, inter alia, its classification in domestic law as a strategically important company in Morocco, as well as its 25% market share of customer deposits. The government maintains a ‘golden’ share in BCP, which gives it the power to veto and/or outvote all other shares, and hence the power to dictate ownership and direction. BCP is also classified as a domestic systemically important bank (D-SIB) in Morocco.
The BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb+’ and an adjusted Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bb’, which is lower than the OPERA of Morocco (‘bb+’) due to the Bank’s exposure to assets in higher-risk African countries. Similar to its major competitor banks in Morocco (Attijariwafa and Bank of Africa), BCP has been expanding its banking operations in the Sub-Saharan African region and is present in 18 African countries where a significant part of the asset base is located. The African activities generate heightened credit risks, although they provide more opportunities for growth and higher margins.
The CFS is underpinned by the Bank’s satisfactory profitability at the operating and net levels, its stable revenue base, full loan-loss coverage, good liquidity profile, and a very strong franchise in Morocco. BCP has a diversified earnings base within its Moroccan operations, as well as through its African subsidiaries. Of gross operating income and net profit, around three-quarters were generated by Moroccan-based activities in 2024. The Bank has a good funding and liquidity profile, supported by its strong market position in customer deposits in Morocco.
BCP’s principal credit challenges include a high level of NPLs, and a significant asset base outside of Morocco in higher-risk sovereigns in Sub-Saharan Africa. The level of NPLs remains slightly above the Moroccan banking sector. However, loan-loss reserve (LLR) coverage is good at full coverage following improvement in 2024. The NPL ratio has been stable for some years. Moreover, the percentage of Stage 2 loans against gross loans is at a moderate level. The operating environments in both Morocco and, to a greater degree, in a number of African markets where the Bank is active remain challenging. However, Moroccan economic growth improved in 2024 due to a strong performance in non-agricultural sectors – particularly industry, construction, tourism and transport services. The short- to medium-term growth outlook for the sovereign appears favourable, supported by structural reforms, recovery in agricultural production, infrastructure investment, and diversification in high-value export sectors. This should aid both BCP and the Moroccan banking sector in general.
The BCP Group is a cooperative-type banking organisation, with cross shareholdings within the principal body of BCP and regional banks. The major part of the Group consists of BCP and eight member banks, or Banques Populaires Regionales (BPRs). BCP (which is the legal entity of the Group) plays a central role in the Group and is entrusted with two main tasks: as a credit institution authorised to carry out all banking transactions, and as a ‘central bank’ to the BPRs.
Both revenue and returns recorded good improvement in 2024. Operating profitability has been sound for some time, and strengthened further in 2024 due to increased gains from securities as market conditions improved and interest rates declined, in addition to higher net interest income (NII) and fee income. The net interest margin is good, supported by low-cost funding through the Bank’s large customer deposit base and significant volume of CASA deposits. Net profit and the ROAA both increased in 2024 despite the loan impairment charge remaining high; the cost of risk is elevated. BCP’s profitability is in line with the peer group.
Q1 25 net profit was 19% higher at MAD1,492mn against MAD1,255mn in Q1 24. NII and fee income were slightly higher, but gains from financial instruments at fair value through the P&L increased significantly as markets were good due to a favourable interest rate environment (the policy rate was lowered to 2.25% in Q1 25). The cost of risk was higher at MAD1,548mn. For the full year, we expect slightly stronger returns.
BCP’s capital ratios improved in 2024 and are satisfactory. They are slightly above its two major competitors, Attijariwafa Bank and Bank of Africa. Although NPLs are currently fully covered by LLRs, the Bank’s overall absorption buffer is not significant. BCP’s buffer above the regulatory minima (minimum CAR 12%) is somewhat modest, while internal capital generation has been moderate.
All liquidity ratios improved in 2024, and BCP’s liquidity profile is good. The funding base is stable and well-diversified, with the bulk of assets funded by its steady and core customer deposit franchise. Due to its strong franchise and its mutual status, the Bank has a very granular deposit base with little customer concentration. Funding is further supported by medium- and long-term facilities from the local market, subordinated debt, and bank deposits. The level of liquid assets is sound. Other main liquidity ratios are at comfortable levels and better than peer banks. Liquidity was stable at Q1 2025 and is expected to remain so over the next year.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook indicates that BCP’s ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months, and balances challenges relating to the operating environment against the expectation that the Bank will maintain its financials at a satisfactory level this year relative to its current ratings.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
The likelihood of an upward revision in the LT FCR or the outlook is currently unlikely, as the rating is aligned with our internal assessment of Moroccan sovereign risk. An upward revision of CI’s internal sovereign risk assessment could see a similar change in BCP’s LT FCR or the outlook. A favourable rating action for the BSR in the future would require further improvement in the Bank’s capital adequacy and loan asset quality metrics.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
A significant weakening of capital ratios and loan asset quality that the Bank may not be able to correct in a reasonable period of time could lead to a lowering of the ratings. Although not our base case scenario, the outlook and/or LT FCR could be adjusted downwards if CI accordingly revises its internal assessment of Moroccan sovereign risk.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Farah Parveen Khan, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2020-24. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows the identification of an error in the application of rating criteria. For further details see ‘Error Identification Notification: Moroccan Banks’ in the Errors and Corrections section of CI’s website ( Ratings on the entity were first released in April 1997. The ratings were last updated in August 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: Yes
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: Yes
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment