403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Minibus Crash Claims Four Lives in Türkiye
(MENAFN) Early Tuesday morning, a minibus transporting seasonal agricultural workers veered off a mountain road and plunged into a ravine in Türkiye’s central Sivas province, resulting in four fatalities and leaving 18 others injured—four of them in critical condition.
The accident took place around 5:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) near Sarkoy village within the Geminbeli Pass area of the Susehri district, according to a local broadcaster.
The minibus was carrying laborers from Sanliurfa province to Ordu province, where they were scheduled to participate in the annual hazelnut harvest. Reports indicate the driver lost control while navigating the mountainous terrain.
In response, emergency medical teams, firefighters, disaster relief units, and gendarmerie forces rushed to the accident site to provide urgent assistance.
Authorities have launched a formal investigation to determine the precise cause of the crash.
According to data from the General Directorate of Security, traffic accidents have claimed 2,713 lives across Türkiye so far in 2024. The largest numbers of incidents have been reported in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir, with Istanbul alone experiencing 97,354 accidents.
Last year, speeding remained the primary factor behind fatal road accidents throughout Türkiye.
The accident took place around 5:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) near Sarkoy village within the Geminbeli Pass area of the Susehri district, according to a local broadcaster.
The minibus was carrying laborers from Sanliurfa province to Ordu province, where they were scheduled to participate in the annual hazelnut harvest. Reports indicate the driver lost control while navigating the mountainous terrain.
In response, emergency medical teams, firefighters, disaster relief units, and gendarmerie forces rushed to the accident site to provide urgent assistance.
Authorities have launched a formal investigation to determine the precise cause of the crash.
According to data from the General Directorate of Security, traffic accidents have claimed 2,713 lives across Türkiye so far in 2024. The largest numbers of incidents have been reported in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir, with Istanbul alone experiencing 97,354 accidents.
Last year, speeding remained the primary factor behind fatal road accidents throughout Türkiye.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment