Danish zoo plans on feeding undesirable pets to predators
(MENAFN) Aalborg Zoo in northern Denmark has stirred public controversy after asking residents to donate unwanted pets—such as guinea pigs, rabbits, chickens, and even small horses—to be used as food for its carnivorous animals.
In a recent Facebook post, the zoo explained that the initiative aims to mimic the natural food chain and offer nutritious, species-appropriate meals to its predators. “Chickens, rabbits, and guinea pigs are an important part of our predators’ diet,” the post stated. “This way, nothing goes to waste, and the animals’ natural behavior and well-being are supported.”
The zoo also published guidelines on its website for donating small horses, specifying that the animals must be in good health, under 147 cm tall, and accompanied by proper documentation. Donated horses are euthanized and processed by zoo staff, with owners eligible for a small tax deduction based on the horse’s weight.
The initiative has sparked a heated debate online. Supporters argue the approach is practical and aligned with nature, while critics accuse the zoo of encouraging a “disturbing indifference” to animal welfare. One outraged commenter even mocked the policy by asking if they could donate “healthy but annoying neighborhood children.”
This isn’t the first time Aalborg Zoo has faced backlash. In 2024, it euthanized its last two African elephants, citing old age and the inability to find compatible companions. Another elephant had been put down the previous year for similar reasons.
Denmark’s zoos have a history of drawing international criticism for controversial animal culling. Notably, Copenhagen Zoo came under fire in 2014 after killing a healthy giraffe named Marius due to genetic redundancy, then publicly dissecting and feeding the carcass to lions. In 2022, Sweden’s Furuvik Zoo also faced public outcry after staff shot three chimpanzees that escaped, even though the park was closed at the time.
