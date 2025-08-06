Russians Attack Two Dnipropetrovsk Districts, Damage Houses And Business

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, according to Ukrinform.

According to him, in the Nikopol district, the cities of Nikopol , Pokrovsk, and Marhanets were hit by enemy fire, causing damage to businesses and infrastructure. A private house also caught fire. Firefighters have already extinguished the fire.

In the Synelnykivskyi district, the Mezhova community was hit. A fire broke out there too, which has now been extinguished, and the infrastructure has been destroyed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 5, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol and Synelnykivskyi districts of Dnipropetrovsk region , injuring four civilians.

