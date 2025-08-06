Eskilled Releases LLND Quick Assess With AI-Powered Grading To Support New Pre-Enrolment Compliance Standards

eSkilled launches LLND Quick Assess with AI grading, helping RTOs meet 2025 Standards by streamlining pre-enrolment LLN and digital skills checks.

- Scott RogersBRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- eSkilled has announced the release of LLND Quick Assess , a new feature in its Student Management System (SMS) and Learning Management System (LMS), designed to help Registered Training Organisations (RTOs) meet the updated Standards for RTOs 2025, which require pre-enrolment assessment of language, literacy, numeracy (LLN), and digital skills.This release includes LLND AI Assess, an AI-powered enhancement that automates the marking of written digital skills and LLN assessment tasks-significantly reducing manual grading workloads while maintaining compliance.LLND Quick Assess enables RTOs to automatically evaluate students' core skills prior to enrolment, streamlining both compliance and learner placement processes.This innovation comes in response to persistent sector-wide concerns about foundation skills gaps. Historically, LLN testing was often conducted at or after enrolment, and digital literacy checks were inconsistently applied-leaving many learners unsupported and providers exposed to compliance risk. Approximately 2.7 million Australians , representing 34% of those aged 50 and over, have either low digital literacy or are not engaged with digital technologies. A 2024 survey found that 79% of VET teachers report more learners needing LLN support, and 66% observed increased digital skills deficits. Additionally, ASQA audit findings show that over half of RTOs audited against Clause 1.7 (supporting learners' individual needs) were non-compliant, often due to insufficient LLN assessment practices.“We've built LLND Quick Assess to help RTOs confidently meet the new 2025 RTO Standards while improving the student onboarding experience”, said Scott Rogers, CEO of eSkilled.“It removes guesswork from the enrolment process by giving providers immediate insights into each learner's readiness-and it does so without adding administrative burden”.Key Features of LLND Quick Assess and LLN AI Assess. Automated Pre-Enrolment Assessment - Students are enrolled in LLN and digital skills assessments during onboarding. Those meeting benchmarks are automatically progressed into their course.. ACSF-Aligned - All assessments align with the Australian Core Skills Framework, ensuring consistency with national standards.. Australian Digital Capability Framework (ADCF) Aligned - Assessments are mapped to the national framework for consistent, skills-based evaluation.. Spiky Profile Reporting - Trainers receive visualised skill profiles to assist with learner placement and support planning.LLND AI Assess – AI-Powered Grading. Automated Essay Grading - Uses AI to mark essay-type LLN questions with speed and consistency.. ACSF-Compliant Scoring - The AI is trained against ACSF levels to ensure accurate, compliant assessment.. Assessor Validation Built In - All AI-generated results are reviewed by qualified assessors before being released-ensuring audit readiness and adherence to best practice.From 2025, RTOs will be required to determine whether a course is suitable for a student's skill level before they enrol, making tools like LLND Quick Assess essential for both compliance and learner success.LLND Quick Assess is available now to all eSkilled SMS and LMS clients.For more information or to request a demo, visit or contact ....

