Xmpro Invites Cxos And Industry Leaders To Challenge Its Agentic AI System Live, Unscripted, And Straight From The Code

- Pieter Van Schalkwyk, XMPro CEOHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- While competitors showcase polished demos and marketing slides, XMPro is taking an unprecedented step: opening their production Multi-Agent Generative System (MAGS) to live technical interrogation during a public webinar on Wednesday, September 3, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDT."Everyone claims they have agentic AI . We're the only one willing to prove it like this," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. "This is how all software systems should be sold - ask the code to see if it does what it says on the box."Why This Matters NowAccording to Gartner's 2024 Emerging Tech Impact Radar, up to 40% of early agentic AI initiatives may fail due to lack of transparency, governance, and integration maturity. Technical leaders are demanding proof, not promises, before making critical AI investments.What Makes This DifferentMost vendors show you slides. XMPro shows you the system - live.XMPro CEO Pieter van Schalkwyk and VP Strategic Solutions Gavin Green will use their internal developer environment (VS Code + Cline) to query the deployed Multi-Agent Generative System (MAGS) in real time, answering live questions like:. How do your agents actually make planning decisions?. What happens when agents disagree in production?. How do you prevent failures from cascading across agent teams?. How is memory shared and retained across tasks?.How do you handle prompt injection in agent communications?No rehearsals. No pre-generated answers. Just code - and accountability.The Technology Behind the TransparencyXMPro's MAGS represents genuine agentic AI: autonomous teams of cognitive agents that observe, reflect, plan, and act using Stanford-research-based architecture. Unlike chatbots rebranded as "agents," MAGS delivers coordinated decision-making across complex industrial operations, building on a platform that's already trusted by some of the world's largest organizations. XMPro's real-time operational intelligence solutions have helped global leaders in mission-critical industries reduce unplanned downtime and unlock millions in annual savings.The system operates through APEX (Agent Platform EXperience), XMPro's governance and observability layer that enables safe, composable deployment of agent teams across enterprise environments - and gives leadership visibility into how agents think, act, and collaborate.Who Should Attend. CxOs and Engineering Leaders evaluating industrial AI investments. Technical Architects tired of black-box solutions demanding real answers. Anyone who believes software vendors should prove their claims with code, not slidesIf you're evaluating Agentic AI, this is the only event that shows you the system in action - not just a story, but the actual architecture at work.Register now and submit your toughest technical question: Register now -->Note: Time is limited, and questions submitted during registration are prioritized for the live session.About XMProXMPro delivers enterprise-grade Agentic AI through its Multi-Agent Generative System (MAGS) and the APEX (Agent Platform EXperience) orchestration layer. Built on the XMPro Intelligent Business Operations Suite (iBOS), the platform is purpose-designed for industrial and mission-critical environments. XMPro helps Global 2000 organizations across manufacturing, mining, oil & gas, defense, pharmaceuticals, and utilities build intelligent systems that make decisions, adapt in real time, and deliver measurable operational outcomes.The XMPro platform integrates with leading industrial and AI ecosystems. Strategic partnerships include AMD (for accelerated edge inference using Ryzen AI and Lemonade Server), Dell Technologies (as a Validated Design ISV partner), and NVIDIA (cloud-validated AI partner). XMPro is also available on Microsoft Azure Marketplace and supports emerging protocols such as Google's A2A and Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP)XMPro has been named a Sample Vendor for Agentic AI in six Gartner reports between 2024 and 2025, including the Emerging Tech Impact Radar, Hype Cycle for Generative AI, and Customer Trust Is a Critical Barrier to Agentic AI Adoption.This isn't a demo. It's a live interrogation of a production system - and your chance to see if Agentic AI can actually do what others only claim.Join us live on Wednesday, September 3 · 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDTRegister now -->

