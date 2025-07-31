403
Chief Minister Of Karnataka Inaugurates The First Edition Of Quantum India Bengaluru Summit
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Bengaluru, July 31st 2025: Bengaluru witnessed a historic milestone today with the inauguration of the first edition of Quantum India Bengaluru 2025, India's first international event dedicated to the fast-evolving world of quantum science and technology. The summit was inaugurated by Shri Siddaramaiah, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, alongside Shri D.K. Shivakumar, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka. The event brought together Nobel Laureates, renowned researchers, industry stakeholders, policymakers, and quantum startups on a shared platform for the first time. Participants from various countries including Denmark, Australia, UK, USA, France, Germany, Netherlands, Israel and Switzerland were part of the event.
Organized by the Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS), Department of Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka, in collaboration with IISc Quantum Technology Initiative (IQTI), QIB 2025 aims to position India as a global leader in the Quantum Age.
The distinguished gathering included Shri N.S. Boseraju, Hon'ble Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka; Shri M.B. Patil, Hon'ble Minister for Large and Medium, Industries and Infrastructure Development,, Government of Karnataka; Shri Krishna Byregowda, Hon'ble Minister for Revenue, Member of the Legislative Assembly, Byatarayanapura Assembly Constituency, Govt. of Karnataka; Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon'ble Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT & Bt, Government of Karnataka; Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Hon'ble Minister for Higher Education, Government of Karnataka; Prof. Duncan Haldane, Princeton University, USA, (2016 Nobel Laureate); Prof. David Gross, UCSB, USA, (2004 Nobel Laureate); Ms. Smitha Vishveshwara, Professor, Department of Physics, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, US; Dr. Ekroop Caur, IAS, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, and S&T, Government of Karnataka; Prof. Arindam Ghosh, Professor, IISc & QIB 2025 Conference Chair; Prof. Akshay Naik, Professor, IISc & QIB 2025 Conference Co-Chair; and Shri Sadashiva Prabhu B, IAS Director, Department of Science & Technology, Managing Director, Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS), Government of Karnataka.
A key highlight of the event was the announcement of the 'Karnataka Quantum Roadmap,' outlining the State's strategic vision for quantum leadership. Built on five pillars of Talent, R&D, Infrastructure, Industry Enablement and Global Partnerships, the roadmap adopts a phased, outcome-driven approach and focuses on aligning academia with industry, scaling indigenous hardware capabilities and building a robust startup ecosystem.
The Government of Karnataka announced the prestigious Pancharatnam Prize for Excellence in Quantum Science and Technology, named in honour of the eminent Indian physicist S. Pancharatnam. Renowned for his groundbreaking discovery of the geometric phase, now a cornerstone of modern quantum technologies, Pancharatnam conducted his pioneering research at the University of Mysore and the Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru. This prize has instituted to recognize Indian nationals whose work bridges fundamental quantum science and real-world applications, and the award carries a citation and a cash prize of ₹2 lakhs.
A special moment was the felicitation of the two Nobel Laureates, Prof. Duncan Haldane, Princeton University, USA, (2016 Nobel Laureate); Prof. David Gross, UCSB, USA, (2004 Nobel Laureate).
Shri Siddaramaiah, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka stated in his inaugural address,“Quantum technology represents a strategic frontier with the potential to fundamentally transform how global industries solve their most complex challenges. It is not just the future, it is the force that will redefine Karnataka's capabilities in healthcare, education, energy, infrastructure, and cybersecurity. The Government of Karnataka is fully committed to positioning the state at the forefront of this quantum revolution. Our focus is on the indigenization of quantum technologies and on establishing Karnataka as a global exporter of quantum solutions, unlocking innovations that were once thought to be out of reach.”
Adding to this, Shri D.K. Shivakumar, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister, expressed,“Quantum India Bengaluru reflects our deep commitment to shaping the future of science and technology. Karnataka is proud to be at the forefront of India's quantum journey-bringing together global researchers, startups, investors, and institutions. We envision Bengaluru evolving into the world's first 'Quantum City,' where research, talent, and industry converge. Our efforts begin in the classroom, with quantum education entering schools and universities to prepare the next generation. This revolution must be inclusive, and Karnataka is committed to building a robust ecosystem through research parks, startup hubs, and strong policy support.”
The Government of Karnataka announced the ambitious vision for 2035 to create a $20 billion quantum advantage-driven economy, potentially contributing a major share of India's quantum tech output. As a part of this vision, the Government has undertaken several pioneering initiatives to lead India's quantum revolution. Karnataka has established India's first dedicated Quantum Research Park at IISc Bengaluru, with ₹48 crore sanctioned for its Phase-2 expansion. To bolster indigenous capabilities, the state is developing a Quantum Hardware Manufacturing Zone around Bengaluru-providing plug-and-play infrastructure and incentives for companies building critical components such as cryostats and quantum chips.
Further advancing this vision, the government is planning a first-of-its-kind 'Quantum City' near Bengaluru-a world-class innovation cluster integrating research, advanced manufacturing, education, startups, and government initiatives under one roof. To ensure focused governance, a dedicated State Quantum Mission is being instituted, guided by a high-level Quantum Technology Task Force under the Department of Science & Technology. This task force will bring together leading minds from academia, industry, government, and defense to set strategic goals and drive coordinated action across the sector.
Shri N.S. Boseraju, Hon'ble Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka said,“It is indeed a privilege for Karnataka to host Quantum India Bengaluru 2025, in the International Year of Quantum, as declared by the United Nations. Under the guidance of our Hon'ble Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, Karnataka is taking focused steps to build a future-ready quantum ecosystem. Our Quantum Roadmap outlines a clear, phased strategy. We are committed to supporting cutting-edge research, attracting world-class quantum companies and nurturing deep-tech startups through dedicated policies and funding. As India steps into the quantum age, Karnataka is proud to lead from the front.”
The two-day Summit is expected to witness participation of 1000+ Delegates, 70+ Speakers across 25+ Sessions, 20+ Exhibitors, 40 Poster Presenters, and 2000+ attendees from 10+ Countries.
The International Conference under the theme, 'Building a Quantum Ecosystem: Qubits to Society', will centre around five key focus areas- Quantum Computing; Finance & AI; Quantum Peripherals & Hardware; Quantum in Healthcare, Security; and in Society & Art. The Summit will feature an exceptional lineup of sessions and engagements. Highlight of the Conference are the keynote lectures to be delivered by the Nobel Laureates- Prof. Duncan Haldane and Prof. David Gross, as well as Prof. Tommaso Calarco, European Union Quantum Flagship, & Director of the Institute of Quantum Control PGI-8, Germany, Prof. Andrea C Ferrari, University of Cambridge, UK, and Prof. Subir Sachdev of the Harvard University, USA. They will be joined by a host of quantum pioneers as speakers and panelists.
In addition to the insightful sessions, the event will also host Closed-door Roundtable Meetings with Ministers, Policy makers, renowned Researchers & Scientists, Academicians, Students and special invitees. There is a dedicated Exhibition showcasing cutting-edge technologies and solutions from startups, research institution, and quantum hardware companies.
A special highlight of the summit is the Quantum Poster Showcase, where students, PhD scholars and researchers will present their work to a global audience and the best posters will be awarded at the valedictory.
QIB 2025 will also host Startup Pitch Fest powered by TiE Bangalore, a platform for deeptech and quantum startups to connect with VCs and Investors and Compete for exciting prize money and possibly funding opportunities, as well as network with global experts, research institutions.
About Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS):
Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society (KSTePS) is an initiative of the Government of Karnataka to promote and support science, technology, and innovation in the state. It works closely with academic institutions, industries, and government bodies to drive research, policy formulation, and technology adoption. KSTePS plays a key role in implementing Karnataka's science and technology policies and fostering collaborations in emerging fields like quantum technologies, AI, and nanotechnology. It also organizes conferences, innovation programs, and funding initiatives to boost the state's R&D ecosystem. As a strategic enabler, KSTePS is instrumental in positioning Karnataka as a global leader in cutting-edge scientific advancements.
